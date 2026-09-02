In Sanatan Dharma, offering bhog to God has been performed for many generations. In many Hindu households, devotees make special offerings to deities in pure, clean utensils. This offering is made in silver, gold or aluminium utensils.

In Hindu tradition, it is believed that the puja is incomplete without offering bhog to god. However, many people are still confused about which utensils they should use to offer bhog to deities.



Let's understand in detail which utensils should be used to offer bhog to God and Goddesses.

Why Is The Choice Of Utensils Considered Important? The choice of utensil is significant because each utensil is believed to carry different spiritual energy. For example, brass utensils are spiritually charged and bacteria-free; Copper, according to Ayurveda, pacifies pitta and purifies the body; and silver symbolises purity and sincerity of worship.

The choice of utensil is significant because each utensil is believed to carry different spiritual energy (Image: Pexels) Is Brass Considered Auspicious For Bhog? Yes, offerings made and cooked in Brass utensils are considered auspicious. It is also considered auspicious to fill a brass pot and keep it in the place of worship. Offerings made in this utensil are believed to transmit positive energy and bring peace, happiness and prosperity in the family.

What About Copper Utensils For Puja Offerings? Offerings made in Copper utensils are also considered auspicious. It is believed that bhog presented in Copper is dearly loved by the gods. That is why offering water to the Sun God from a copper vessel is believed to attract good fortune and prosperity.

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2026: Why Is Lord Krishna’s Birth Celebrated At Midnight? Can You Offer Bhog In Silver Utensils? Yes, you can offer bhog in silver utensils as it holds immense spiritual significance. It is believed that silver symbolises purity, sincerity and devotion. In astrology, silver is connected to the planet Moon, which creates a peaceful environment during prayer. However, according to scriptures, silver utensils should not be used in abhishekam.

Which Utensils Should Be Avoided For Bhog? Utensils made of aluminium, steel, iron and plastic should be avoided for bhog, as it is believed to anger Gods and goddesses. The prasad should be distributed among people (Image: Pexels) Important Things To Keep In Mind While Offering Bhog There are a few things one should keep in mind while offering bhog. They are: Freshly prepared bhog should be offered to deities.

According to scriptures, the bhog should never be kept in front of God for more than 5 minutes. It should be taken out of the prayer room and distributed among the people.

The prasad should be distributed among people. The more people the Prasad is distributed among, the more auspicious results and virtues are obtained. ALSO READ: Sawariya Seth Temple History: Why Devotees Make Lord Krishna Their Business Partner So, when preparing or offering bhog to deities, make sure you use these utensils and never use aluminium, steel, iron or plastic utensils. FAQs 1. Can I use any metal utensil to offer Bhog? No, you cannot use any metal utensil to offer Bhog. Traditionally copper, brass and silver are considered auspicious for offering bhog. 2. What is the significance of offering Bhog in specific utensils? The choice of utensil is significant because each utensil is believed to carry different spiritual energy. For example, brass utensils are spiritually charged and bacteria-free; Copper, according to Ayurveda, pacifies pitta and purifies the body;