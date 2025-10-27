Superstitions Myths: There are many Superstitions and myths in Indian culture and they have been passed down for generations. One common practice is putting a dot of kajal on a baby's head. People think it protects the little one from the evil eye. This custom is about the baby's safety and Indian heritage. Using kajal to protect babies from negative energy is a traditional practice in India.

Why A Black Dot Of Kajal Is Applied On Babies In India? In India, applying a black kajal dot to a newborn's forehead is a centuries-old tradition. The main reason is to shield the baby from the evil eye, keeping them healthy and safe.

People think a kajal dot stops bad energy from reaching the baby and keeps them safe. Also, the cooling nature of kajal is seen as good for the baby's skin. This custom is more than just culture, it is a key action mothers take to protect their children.

Significance Of Using Kajal For Preventing Evil Eye Or Buri Nazar Kajal has long been used as a way to keep away bad luck. People think the black colour shields against the negative energy, which keeps the person safe. This practice is common in India and other places. Putting on kajal is thought to protect not just the eyes, but also the person's spirit. This old, easy custom is seen as lucky and helps keep bad things away.

Using Kajal For Babies: Precautions To Consider Certain important things must be considered while applying kajal to babies. First, people must always select a baby-specific kajal to ensure it is mild on their delicate skin. Apply it with care, and it is best to avoid using kajal on the baby’s eyes. Store the kajal in a clean, dry place and only use it for the baby.

Conclusion Applying a black kajal dot on a baby's forehead is an old custom. People do this to guard themselves from bad luck. Putting kajal on babies keeps negativity away and helps them stay healthy. This kajal dot makes a child look cute and ensures their safety.



