The Asia Cup stakes are high, with the tournament champion earning a direct spot in the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup. India will capitalise on this opportunity after being grouped in Pool B alongside formidable opponents Japan, Thailand, and Singapore.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: The Indian women's hockey team on Thursday announced its 20-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in Hangzhou, with Salima Tete retaining the captaincy.

The team will start its campaign against Thailand on September 5, followed by a encounter with Japan on September 6. India will play their final pool-stage match against Singapore on September 8.

"We are excited about the squad we have selected for the women's Asia Cup in Hangzhou," Chief Coach Harendra Singh said in a press release issued by Hockey India.

The 23-year-old Salima has been an essential part of the group for a while after being named skipper last year.

"The group has been training with great intensity, and we have tried to strike the right balance between experienced campaigners and young talent," Singh said.

"Our focus will be on playing an aggressive and disciplined brand of hockey, and we believe this team has the capability to compete strongly against the best in Asia," he added.

Emphasising the stakes, Singh said the side cannot afford to make a mistake in any of the matches.

"Every match will test our composure, fitness, and tactical execution. The players are motivated to rise to the occasion, and we are confident of delivering performances that make India proud."

The squad features a balanced blend of youth and seasoned players, with goalkeepers Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam delivering depth under the post.

The defence unit will be gathered by experienced players like Nikki Pradhan and Udita, supported by youngsters Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Ishika Chaudhary.

In the midfield, the team boasts powerful names such as Neha, Salima, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, providing both originality and stability.

The forward line contains a mix of seasoned campaigners and rising stars — Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal.

However, experienced players Savita and Sushila Chanu, who were part of the European leg of the FIH Pro League, are not part of this squad.

India's Squad For Women's Asia Cup: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika and Sangita Kumari.