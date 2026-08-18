The BWF World Championships 2026 continue in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 18, with several Indian shuttlers returning to action on Day 2. After a strong opening day that saw India begin its campaign on a winning note, the spotlight will now be on Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda and the Indian doubles combinations.

The championships are being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from August 17 to 23, marking the return of the prestigious event to India after 17 years.

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When Will Lakshya Sen Play?

Fourteenth seed Lakshya Sen will begin his men's singles campaign on Day 2 against Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon.

The match is scheduled as the 12th match on Court 1 and is expected to begin at around 6:10 PM IST, although the exact start time will depend on the completion of earlier matches.

Lakshya enters the tournament among India's leading medal contenders and will be looking to make a strong start on home soil.

When Is Unnati Hooda's Match?

India's young women's singles player Unnati Hooda will also be in action on Tuesday.

The Indian shuttler faces Myanmar's Thet Htar Thuzar in the women's singles Round of 64. Their match is scheduled for around 12:20 PM IST on Court 1.

Hooda is making her World Championships debut and is among India's promising young players at the tournament.

India's Full Day 2 Schedule

Time (IST) Event Indian Players Opponents 10:40 AM Mixed Doubles, R64 Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Shivani Gadde Jonathan Bing Tsan Lai / Crystal Lai 12:20 PM Women’s Singles, R64 Unnati Hooda Thet Htar Thuzar 1:20 PM Mixed Doubles, R64 Ashith Surya / Amrutha Pramuthesh Emre Sonmez / Yasemen Bektas 4:30 PM Women’s Doubles, R32 Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi Gabriela Stoeva / Stefani Stoeva 5:20 PM Women’s Doubles, R32 Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Lauren Lam / Allison Lee 6:10 PM Men’s Singles, R64 Lakshya Sen Collins Valentine Filimon

Treesa-Gayatri Face Tough Test

The women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee of the United States in the Round of 32.

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