On Tuesday, September 1, the China Masters Badminton 2026 will kick off in Shenzhen, where some of the best players will compete for the prestigious BWF World Tour Super 750 title. India will have many players competing in the tournament, with Lakshya Sen being the biggest draw. The men's singles star from India will look to forget his disappointing performance at the BWF World Championships and get back on track ahead of the Asian Games.

Sen suffered a first-round exit at the World Championships held in New Delhi, and he will be looking at the China Masters as an important chance to recover before the Asian Games. ALSO READ: Lakshya Sen Eyes Redemption At China Masters As Young Women’s Trio Aim To Impress Lakshya Sen Eyes Strong China Masters Campaign The Indian badminton player will want to achieve consistency after being eliminated early in the World Championships, and the upcoming Asian Games gives him a chance to perform well again. If he plays to his potential at Shenzhen, Sen would have had gained good confidence before heading into the Asian Games. Despite the chances he is facing a different opponent in the first round in Victor Lai, this means there is a chance for the Indian to have a great time at the Super 750 badminton event. Lakshya Sen's China Masters 2026 Opponent Sen was originally assigned a tough match in the first round against the reigning world champion Alex Lanier. However, the French player has withdrawn from the competition, making it necessary to change the draw for Sen.

Now it will be Canada's Victor Lai that Sen will play against in the 32nd round of men's singles. This new draw gives Sen a better chance of getting the much needed win at the beginning of his China Masters campaign.

Sen is one of India's top players in the tournament at Shenzhen, along with Kidambi Srikanth. Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play in men's doubles. The girls' singles team from India is made up of Unnati hooda, Tanvi Sharma and Devika Sihag.

China Masters 2026: Where To Watch Lakshya Sen? Badminton fans in India will be able to follow Lakshya Sen's matches through the official BWF TV YouTube channel. There will be no TV broadcast of the China Masters 2026 in India. However, fans can watch the live action online through BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation. The tournament is being held in Shenzhen and is scheduled to go on from September 1 to September 6. However, some listings extend the event window to September 8 because of the broader tournament schedule. The China Masters is a BWF Super 750 event and consists of a strong field of international players. ALSO READ: India’s Treesa-Gayatri Make Big Leap In BWF Rankings Following Historic World Championships Bronze China Masters 2026 Live Streaming & TV Details Details Information Tournament China Masters 2026 Category BWF World Tour Super 750 Start Date September 1, 2026 Venue Shenzhen, China Indian Men's Singles Players Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth Lakshya Sen's Opponent Victor Lai (Canada) TV Channel in India No TV broadcast Live Streaming BWF TV YouTube Official Platform BWF TV