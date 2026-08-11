The Supreme Court has cancelled bail to Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at the Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital. Sushil Kumar, one of India's most prominent wrestlers, has suffered a major setback after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea in connection with the 2021 Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. The case relates to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar following an alleged altercation at the stadium.

ALSO READ: Major Blow For India As Indian Wrestler Ruled Out Of Asian Games After Doping Violation According to advocate Joshini Tuli, the allegations against Sushil Kumar are serious and involve his alleged role in organising other accused persons to carry out the crime. "Allegations against Sushil Kumar were that he organised 22 other accused persons to carry out this crime in 2021, and he murdered Sagar Dhankhar and four others," Tuli said. The lawyer further alleged that witnesses in the case were influenced while Sushil Kumar was out on interim bail. She claimed that the alleged misuse of bail had an impact on the trial proceedings and resulted in several witnesses not supporting the prosecution's case.

"All the witnesses were tampered with by Sushil Kumar while he was on interim bail. He misused his interim bail which was granted to him and that is why all the witnesses did not support the case during trial," Tuli said.

The case stems from an incident at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium in May 2021, where Sagar Dhankar was allegedly assaulted following a dispute. Dhankar later succumbed to his injuries. Sushil Kumar was subsequently arrested in connection with the case. Tuli also highlighted the scientific evidence that the prosecution has relied upon in the case while explaining the court's decision to deny relief to the wrestler. "There are scientific evidence against Sushil Kumar and that is why his bail was set aside by the honourable Delhi High Court. He has to surrender within one week," she said. The development comes as a significant setback for the two-time Olympic medallist, who has been facing proceedings in the case for several years. The court's decision means that Sushil Kumar will have to surrender within the stipulated period. ALSO READ: CWG Judo Gold Medallist Asmita Dey's Rewards Face Setback Over UP Eligibility Rules; Here's Why The Chhatrasal Stadium case has remained one of the most prominent criminal cases involving an Indian sporting personality in recent years. The prosecution has alleged that Sushil Kumar was involved in the incident that led to Dhankar's death, while the accused has contested the allegations.

With the latest court order, the legal proceedings in the high-profile case will continue, with Sushil Kumar required to comply with the direction to surrender within one week.