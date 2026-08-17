In an exclusive conversation with Daily Jagran, Anahat opened up about her decision to choose squash and revealed that there was never a big plan behind the move. It was simply a sport she loved and could not imagine her life without.

While many youngsters dream of picking up a bat or ball and following the footsteps of India’s cricketing icons, the squash youngster found her calling in a sport that has helped her make history on the international stage.

In a country where cricket often becomes a child’s first love, Anahat Singh chose to take a different path.

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Anahat Singh On Choosing Squash

When asked what sport she might have pursued if she had not taken up squash, Anahat admitted that she was too young to think about her career in those terms when she started.

“I was, of course, really young. So, I didn't really think about anything too much. I just followed what I really loved doing,” Anahat said.

The youngster had initially started her sporting journey with badminton before eventually moving towards squash. For her, the decision was driven more by passion than by the popularity of a particular sport in India.

“And squash was something that, you know, I couldn't imagine my life without. And I really enjoyed it. So, I mean, it just something that happened really naturally,” she added.

From Enjoying Squash To Making History

What started as something Anahat simply enjoyed gradually turned into a serious sporting career. Her performances in tournaments gave her confidence and encouraged her to travel more for competitions.

“I was able to do well in tournaments. And yeah, it just happened over a few years where I started doing well in tournaments. And I started travelling more,” the Indian squash player explained.

Those early successes have now developed into one of the most promising careers in Indian squash.

Anahat Singh Creates History

Anahat recently reached a major milestone in her young career when she became the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship in July 2026.

Competing in Canada, Anahat defeated Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem 3-0 in the final to claim the prestigious title.

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Her victory was even more significant as it ended Egypt’s 16-year dominance of the tournament.

The achievement has put Anahat firmly in the spotlight and marked another important step in her journey from a youngster who simply loved playing squash to one of India’s brightest squash stars.

For Anahat, however, the journey began much more simply. In a cricket-crazy country, she did not choose squash because she wanted to be different. She chose it because she loved the game, and that passion eventually turned into history.