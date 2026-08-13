Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly closing in on a deal to acquire a significant minority stake in Liverpool, with a consortium involving the billionaire said to be nearing an agreement with the club’s controlling shareholder, Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

According to Sky Sports News, the consortium is preparing to acquire roughly one-third of Liverpool, although the exact structure and final percentage remain subject to completion of the transaction. Sky News reported that FSG could announce the deal as soon as this week, although sources cautioned that the announcement could potentially be pushed into next week. ALSO READ: La Liga 2026-27: When Will Defending Champions Barcelona And Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Start Their Campaign? Amit Bhatia-Led Consortium Nears Liverpool Deal The investment group is being led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and a businessman with previous involvement in English football through Queens Park Rangers. Bhatia was until recently a shareholder in Championship club QPR, while Mittal has also been associated with the London club. The consortium reportedly includes Bezos as well as Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, bringing together several of the world's wealthiest technology and business figures.

Reports have suggested that the proposed transaction could value Liverpool at around £4.5 billion, with the stake itself potentially worth approximately £1.35 billion. The Guardian reported that the deal involves a 30 per cent stake, although Sky News has described it as roughly one-third.

FSG To Remain In Control The proposed investment would not amount to an outright takeover of Liverpool. FSG, which has controlled the Anfield club since completing its acquisition in 2010, is expected to retain control following the transaction. FSG has previously welcomed external investment into its sporting empire. In 2023, Dynasty Equity acquired a minority stake in Liverpool, providing a precedent for the American ownership group bringing additional investors into the club. The reported Bezos investment would nevertheless represent a major development because of the Amazon founder's global financial reach and his growing involvement in sports and entertainment. Bezos' First Major Football Investment If completed, the Liverpool transaction would mark a major step into football ownership for Bezos. The Amazon founder has previously been linked with interest in acquiring major American sports franchises, but a stake in Liverpool would give him a direct position in one of the world's most recognisable football clubs. Amazon has also developed a significant presence in sports broadcasting, including Premier League coverage in the UK in the past and current rights involving competitions such as the Champions League and NFL in various markets. What The Deal Could Mean For Liverpool The potential investment comes at a time when ownership structures and outside capital are playing an increasingly important role in elite football. A consortium featuring Bezos, Saverin and Bhatia would bring considerable financial resources and international business expertise into Liverpool's ownership structure, while FSG would continue to oversee the club. ALSO READ: Six Arab Football Federations Stand With Infantino Amid Growing Opposition To World Cup Plan For Liverpool supporters, however, the immediate significance will depend on the final terms of the transaction and whether the new investors receive any influence over the club's strategic direction. As of now, the deal remains subject to completion and an official announcement. If the reported transaction goes through, it would make Liverpool one of the most high-profile clubs to feature a technology billionaire among its investors and could represent a landmark moment in the Premier League's evolving ownership landscape.