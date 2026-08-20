India’s 5-3 win against Pakistan in the Men’s Hockey World Cup held in 2026 has captured attention for another reason as well.

As Indian hockey players breached the traditional handshake custom to use high-fives to greet each other before the match began, both sides shook hands and exchanged friendly gestures after the match.

Fans Praise Indian Hockey Team

This act has thrown the fans into a debate. They wonder that if Indian hockey players are greeting their friendly rivals, why the Indian cricketing fraternity continues to follow a no-handshaking practice!

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There is no specific rule regarding interaction between Indian players and their counterparts representing Pakistan. The sporting federations have their own ways of dealing with the issue.

Hockey India had made its stand clear in 2025 as it allowed its players to shake hands with the players from Pakistan citing principles of sportsmanship as well as the Olympic Charter.

Thus because of the stand taken by the association, Indian hockey teams could follow the long standing practices of handshake in international events.

As has been the case of previous hockey matches where Indian and Pakistan players exchanged good wishes the latest hockey encounter saw friendliness in backdrop of hostilities between the teams.

Why Did Cricket Adopt The 'No-Handshake' Approach?

After the Pahalgam terror attack and the implementation of Operation Sindoor, the cricket controversy escalated during the Asia Cup in 2025.

During the Indo-Pak match in Asia Cup 2025, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav stated that the Indian players decided against the handshaking tradition, which was agreed upon with the BCCI and the Indian government.

This decision led to a heated debate during the rest of the tournament and different agencies from Pakistan showed their discontent with this decision.

Why Has The Debate Returned?

The contrasting scenes from hockey and cricket have led fans to question whether India should have a consistent approach across sports.

However, the two situations are governed by different sporting bodies and policies. Hockey India's approach has emphasised sporting traditions and international principles, while Indian cricket's recent stance has been closely connected to the political and security situation between the two countries.