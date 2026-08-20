On Thursday, the Indian women's hockey team is scheduled to meet England and is determined to reclaim the top position in Pool D and secure a spot in the next round in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

The Indian team is riding on its success from the game against South Africa, which they won with a massive 6-1 scoreline; however, a tough fight awaits against their opponents.

India began its run with a draw against China, the No. 4-ranked team, but followed it up with what might be one of its biggest victories in World Cup history against South Africa. It was a six-goal undefeated performance.

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The calculations for India are straightforward. Their match against England must end in a draw for the team to secure qualification. However, in case India wins, they will top the group.

The defeat would hamper India's chances, as the England side must collect maximum points, while China must also win against South Africa for a favorable outcome.

England Pose A Major Threat

England will enter this match on the back of a very satisfying win against South Africa, will be looking for a positive result here against India to keep their hopes alive.

The two teams know each other very well since England beat India in the gold medal contest in the World Cup qualifiers held in Hyderabad earlier this year, thus making this match yet another important challenge for Salima Tete’s team.