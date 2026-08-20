The men's hockey team of India put on a show against Pakistan in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 game. India clinched a vital victory of 5-3 in Amstelveen and advanced to the next stage of the tournament. But more than the result, what took the centre stage was the lovely gesture shared between the players after the whistle blew. The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan was played at the Wagener Stadium on Wednesday and held great importance for both teams.

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India needed a positive result to move ahead, while the Pakistanis were looking to keep their hope of progressing alive.

India And Pakistan Players Share Handshakes After Full-Time

Though the actual outcome itself produced plenty of excitement, the moments after the final whistle became one of the most discussed incidents of the evening.

A video emerged from Amstelveen where both Indian and Pakistani players were seen meeting each other and exchanging handshakes after the contest.

🇮🇳 India and 🇵🇰 Pakistan hockey players shake hands after their World Cup match. 🤝



Sirf cricket mein hi kyun draamebaazi kerte hein phir? pic.twitter.com/nNTc8bo0ak — Abdul Wasey Naik (@WaseyNaik) August 19, 2026

The incident gained importance owing not just to the sport’s natural competitive nature but also to the political tensions built around India-Pakistan encounters in the recent past.

Before the match began, after singing the national anthems of the two countries, both teams decided to exchange high-fives instead of the customary pre-match handshake.