India booked their place in the knockout stages of the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup with a thrilling 5-3 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their final Pool D encounter on Wednesday.

In a high-intensity clash at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, India produced a dominant attacking display early on before Pakistan threatened a comeback in the second half.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh and forward Abhishek were the stars of the show, scoring two goals each, while vice-captain Hardik Singh also found the net from a penalty stroke.

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Harmanpreet Sets The Tone

India wasted little time making their attacking intent clear and were rewarded with an early penalty corner.

Harmanpreet, India's trusted drag-flick specialist, stepped up in the fifth minute and made no mistake, giving India the lead.

The Indian captain struck again from a penalty corner in the 21st minute, restoring India's advantage after Pakistan had managed to stay within touching distance.

Harmanpreet's brace once again highlighted India's strength from penalty corners and his importance to the team's attacking structure.

Abhishek Adds Two More

While Harmanpreet did the damage from set pieces, Abhishek provided the cutting edge from open play.

The forward doubled India's advantage in the 11th minute with a field goal before adding his second in the 24th minute.

Abhishek's two goals ensured India maintained control of the contest despite Pakistan repeatedly threatening to close the gap.

By the end of the first half, India had established a significant advantage, but Pakistan refused to surrender.

Pakistan Fight Back

Pakistan finally found a breakthrough through Hannan Shahid in the 22nd minute, but India's response was immediate.

Sufyan Khan then scored in the 24th minute as Pakistan began to make the contest increasingly competitive. The Green Shirts continued to attack with greater urgency, forcing India to defend deeper at times.

India, however, remained clinical when opportunities came their way.

In the 35th minute, Hardik Singh converted a penalty stroke to give India another crucial goal and restore some breathing room.

Dramatic Final Quarter

Pakistan continued to push forward in the final quarter and Hannan Shahid scored his second goal of the evening in the 46th minute.

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With the scoreline at 5-3, Pakistan searched desperately for another opening. India were forced to withstand sustained pressure as the match entered its closing stages.

Pakistan also appealed for a penalty corner following an attacking move, with the television umpire eventually ruling in their favour. India then used their own referral to check whether the ball had touched a Pakistani foot during a Dilpreet Singh chance, but the review did not go their way.