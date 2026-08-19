The Indian women’s hockey team took a huge step towards qualification for the next stage of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after registering a commanding 6-1 victory over South Africa in their second Pool D match in Amstelveen.

After opening their campaign with a 2-2 draw against China, India needed a positive result against South Africa.

The emphatic win has now put them at the top of Pool D with four points from two matches. Meanwhile, China also have four points and England three.

India will face England in their final Pool D match on August 20, with qualification now firmly in their own hands.

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What Is The Format?

The top two teams from each of the four pools advance to the Second Stage. Pool A and Pool D qualifiers will form Pool E, while the qualifiers from Pools B and C will form Pool F.