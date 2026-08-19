- The emphatic win has now put India at the top of Pool D.
- India will face England in their final Pool D match on August 20.
- India needs just one point against England to qualify for the second stage.
The Indian women’s hockey team took a huge step towards qualification for the next stage of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after registering a commanding 6-1 victory over South Africa in their second Pool D match in Amstelveen.
After opening their campaign with a 2-2 draw against China, India needed a positive result against South Africa.
The emphatic win has now put them at the top of Pool D with four points from two matches. Meanwhile, China also have four points and England three.
India will face England in their final Pool D match on August 20, with qualification now firmly in their own hands.
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What Is The Format?
The top two teams from each of the four pools advance to the Second Stage. Pool A and Pool D qualifiers will form Pool E, while the qualifiers from Pools B and C will form Pool F.
Each team then plays two additional matches, with the result against the team that qualified alongside them from their original pool also carried forward. The top two teams from Pools E and F qualify for the semi-finals.
India’s Qualification Scenarios
India Beat England
A victory would take India to seven points and guarantee a top-two finish in Pool D. It would also give India a strong chance of carrying three points into the second stage if England qualify alongside them.
India Draw England
This is the simplest equation for India. A draw would take Harmanpreet Singh and company to five points, guaranteeing a top-two finish regardless of the result between China and South Africa.
Hence, India needs just one point against England to qualify for the second stage.
India Lose To England
A defeat would leave India on four points, while England would move to six and qualify.
India would then have to wait for the result of the China vs South Africa match. If China also finish on four points, the relevant tie-breakers would determine the second qualifier.
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Why The 6-1 Win Was So Important
India's six-goal victory not only delivered three points but also significantly improved their goal difference.
Six different Indian players found the net as they produced their biggest win of the tournament so far.
With England standing between India and the next stage, the equation is now simple. A win or draw will see India through.