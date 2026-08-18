India’s hopes of progressing at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 have suffered a major setback after Craig Fulton’s side went down 2-4 to England in their second Pool D match on Monday. Despite leading 2-1 at half-time, India conceded three second-half goals as England completed a comeback victory in Amstelveen.

India had begun their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales, meaning they currently have three points from two matches. England, meanwhile, have six points from their opening two games after also beating Pakistan 4-1.

With India’s final Pool D fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled for August 19, the qualification equation is now clear. India must avoid defeat and ideally secure a win to guarantee progression.

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What Is The Format Of The 2026 Hockey World Cup?

The 2026 Men's Hockey World Cup features 16 teams divided into four pools of four teams each. India are in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the next phase, where the qualified sides are divided into two Super Pools. The points earned in the opening pool phase carry forward, making every group-stage match particularly important.

The top two teams from each Super Pool will then advance to the semi-finals.

Scenario 1: India Beat Pakistan (QUALIFY)

The simplest route for India is to beat Pakistan in their final Pool D game.

A victory would take India to six points, which would guarantee a top-two finish regardless of what happens between England and Wales.

England currently have six points, while Pakistan and Wales are yet to win a match. Therefore, India cannot finish outside the top two if they reach six points.

This is why the India-Pakistan clash has effectively become a must-win game for a guaranteed qualification.

Scenario 2: India Draw Pakistan (Qualification Depends On England vs Wales)

A draw against Pakistan would take India to four points. This would keep India firmly in contention, but they would have to wait for the result of the England vs Wales match.