- India’s 2-4 defeat to England leaves them with three points from two Pool D matches.
- A win against Pakistan will guarantee India a place in the second round.
- A defeat of Pakistan would eliminate India.
India’s hopes of progressing at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 have suffered a major setback after Craig Fulton’s side went down 2-4 to England in their second Pool D match on Monday. Despite leading 2-1 at half-time, India conceded three second-half goals as England completed a comeback victory in Amstelveen.
India had begun their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales, meaning they currently have three points from two matches. England, meanwhile, have six points from their opening two games after also beating Pakistan 4-1.
With India’s final Pool D fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled for August 19, the qualification equation is now clear. India must avoid defeat and ideally secure a win to guarantee progression.
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What Is The Format Of The 2026 Hockey World Cup?
The 2026 Men's Hockey World Cup features 16 teams divided into four pools of four teams each. India are in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales.
The top two teams from each pool advance to the next phase, where the qualified sides are divided into two Super Pools. The points earned in the opening pool phase carry forward, making every group-stage match particularly important.
The top two teams from each Super Pool will then advance to the semi-finals.
Scenario 1: India Beat Pakistan (QUALIFY)
The simplest route for India is to beat Pakistan in their final Pool D game.
A victory would take India to six points, which would guarantee a top-two finish regardless of what happens between England and Wales.
England currently have six points, while Pakistan and Wales are yet to win a match. Therefore, India cannot finish outside the top two if they reach six points.
This is why the India-Pakistan clash has effectively become a must-win game for a guaranteed qualification.
Scenario 2: India Draw Pakistan (Qualification Depends On England vs Wales)
A draw against Pakistan would take India to four points. This would keep India firmly in contention, but they would have to wait for the result of the England vs Wales match.
If England beat Wales, England would finish on nine points and India would have four. Pakistan would also have four points, creating a potential battle between India and Pakistan for second place.
If England and Wales draw, England would move to seven points while Wales would get their first point. India, with four points, would finish second and qualify.
The most complicated scenario comes if Wales beat England. Wales would then move to three points and England would remain on six, while India would have four. India would still qualify, with Wales unable to overtake them on points.
Therefore, a draw against Pakistan could be enough, but India would need the remaining Pool D results to fall favourably.
Scenario 3: India Lose To Pakistan (ELIMINATED)
A defeat against Pakistan would leave India on three points, while Pakistan would move to four.
That would mean India could no longer finish in the top two positions in Pool D, irrespective of the result between England and Wales.
If England win or draw against Wales, England would finish ahead of India. If Wales beat England, Wales would move to three points and Pakistan would remain on four, again leaving India outside the top two.
Therefore, India cannot afford to lose to Pakistan if they want to remain in the World Cup.
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Why Goal Difference Could Become Crucial
India's current goal difference is 0, while Wales are on -2 and Pakistan are on -3.
That could become important if India and another team finish level on points.
India's 3-1 victory over Wales gave them a useful cushion, but the 2-4 defeat against England has damaged their goal difference. A strong victory over Pakistan would therefore not only guarantee qualification but could also improve India's position heading into the next phase.
India now have their fate largely in their own hands. A victory over Pakistan on August 19 will send them into the next phase, while a draw leaves the qualification picture dependent on other results.
The defeat to England has made the route considerably more difficult, but India are still firmly alive in the tournament.