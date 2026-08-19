Another blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash awaits hockey fans as the two arch-rivals lock horns in their final Pool D game of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 on Wednesday.

The high-stakes encounter will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, with a place in the next phase on the line.

India began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales but suffered a 2-4 defeat against England in their second game.

Meanwhile, Pakistan drew 3-3 against Wales before losing 1-4 to England. England have already secured a top-two finish, leaving India, Pakistan and Wales fighting for the remaining qualification spot.

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India vs Pakistan Qualification Scenario

The equation is relatively simple for India. Harmanpreet Singh's side have three points and need only a draw against Pakistan to secure second place in Pool D and advance to the next phase, unless unless Wales wins their simultaneous match and overtakes India via goal difference.