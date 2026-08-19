- India began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales.
- Pakistan drew 3-3 against Wales before losing 1-4 to England.
- The India vs Pakistan match will be played on Wednesday, August 19.
Another blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash awaits hockey fans as the two arch-rivals lock horns in their final Pool D game of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 on Wednesday.
The high-stakes encounter will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, with a place in the next phase on the line.
India began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales but suffered a 2-4 defeat against England in their second game.
Meanwhile, Pakistan drew 3-3 against Wales before losing 1-4 to England. England have already secured a top-two finish, leaving India, Pakistan and Wales fighting for the remaining qualification spot.
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India vs Pakistan Qualification Scenario
The equation is relatively simple for India. Harmanpreet Singh's side have three points and need only a draw against Pakistan to secure second place in Pool D and advance to the next phase, unless unless Wales wins their simultaneous match and overtakes India via goal difference.
Pakistan, who have one point, face a must-win situation. They need to beat India to keep their qualification hopes alive. Wales are also in contention and must beat England in their final pool game to have a chance of progressing.
India vs Pakistan Records
India have enjoyed a remarkable run against Pakistan in recent years. According to Hockey India, the two sides have met 19 times in the last 10 years, with India winning 17 matches and the other two ending in draws. Pakistan have not beaten India in this period.
Their latest meetings came in the FIH Pro League in June, when India secured back-to-back victories, winning 4-3 before producing a dominant 7-1 result.
India vs Pakistan Head-To-Head
Historically, Pakistan hold the overall edge in the rivalry. Recent statistical records put the two teams at around 183 meetings, with Pakistan winning 82, India 69 and 32 matches ending in draws.
However, India have the advantage in Hockey World Cup meetings. The two teams have faced each other five times at the World Cup, with India winning three and Pakistan two. Their last World Cup encounter came in 2010, when India registered a commanding 4-1 victory in New Delhi.
The rivalry also has a special place in World Cup history, with India defeating Pakistan 2-1 in the 1975 final to lift their first men's World Cup title.
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India vs Pakistan Live Streaming
The India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be played on Wednesday, August 19, at 6:30 PM IST. The match will take place at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
In India, the match will be available on the Star Sports network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.