FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 : One of the most prestigious tournaments on the calendar of global chess, will take place in North Goa from October 31 to November 27, 2025, in a knockout contest. India’s hosting of the FIDE World Cup underscores the nation’s growing influence and deepening passion for chess. The Indian contingent will be led by reigning World Champion D. Gukesh, alongside top talents such as Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Vidit Gujarathi, and Women’s World Cup Champion Divya Deshmukh will be playing her first home game since the historic win.

The tournament will also feature the 12-year-old Argentinian prodigy, Faustino Oro, also called the "Messi of Chess". His participation will be historic as the youngest player of the 2025 edition.

At the World Cup, the players will compete against each other in a knock-out format with the top three finishers qualifying for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, the penultimate stage leading to the World Chess Championship.

Where will the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 be held?

The tournament will take place in the Resort Rio, which is Goa’s largest convention hall and a five-star luxury venue.

Full Schedule Of FIDE Chess World Cup 2025

(All games start at 3:00 PM IST)

Round 1:

Game 1 – November 1

Game 2 – November 2

Tiebreaks – November 3

Round 2:

Game 1 – November 4

Game 2 – November 5

Tiebreaks – November 6

Round 3:

Game 1 – November 7

Game 2 – November 8

Tiebreaks – November 9

Round 4:

Game 1 – November 11

Game 2 – November 12

Tiebreaks – November 13

Round 5:

Game 1 – November 14

Game 2 – November 15

Tiebreaks – November 16

Quarterfinals:

Game 1 – November 17

Game 2 – November 18

Tiebreaks – November 19

Semifinals:

Game 1 – November 21

Game 2 – November 22

Tiebreaks – November 23

Finals:

Game 1 – November 24

Game 2 – November 25

Tiebreaks – November 26

The only Indian who has won the tournament in its entire history is Viswanathan Anand. Interestingly, Anand won the first two editions of the Chess World Cup. R Praggnanandhaa was the runner-up in 2023.

Prize Money Of FIDE Chess World Cup 2025

Prize Fund: $2 million (₹17.65 crore).

Winner: $120,000 (₹1.06 crore)

Runner-up: $85,000 (₹75.02 lakh).

Third Place: $60,000 (₹52.96 lakh)

Fourth Place: $50,000 (₹44.13 lakh)

Where to watch all the matches of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025?

FIDE’s YouTube channel and Chess.com will helm the live streaming of this tournament.