Hockey India announced a strong 18-member squad for the upcoming Hero Men’s Asia Cup, scheduled to be held at the recently developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar from 29th August to 7th September 2025. As a qualifier for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium-Netherlands 2026, the tournament hosts India are placed in Pool A with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. India are slated to begin their campaign against China on 29 August, Japan on 31 August and Kazakhstan on 1 September.
Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to serve as Captain in the continental tournament.
The goalkeeping duties will be shared by the dependable Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera. In defence, Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas will be joined by Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, and Jugraj Singh, providing solidity at the back.
The midfield engine room comprises Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, and Hardik Singh. Leading the attack, the forward line will be spearheaded by Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Dilpreet Singh, offering plenty of firepower to trouble opposition defences.
Meanwhile, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Selvam Karthi have been named as Alternate Athletes.
Speaking on the team selection, Indian Men’s Team Coach Craig Fulton said, “We’ve gone with an experienced squad that understands what it takes to perform in high-pressure situations. The Asia Cup is crucial for us because qualification for the World Cup is at stake, so we needed players who have the composure, resilience, and know-how to deliver. The selection reflects our intent — to put forward a team that can compete strongly and achieve our main objective.”
"I’m very pleased with the balance and quality across the squad. We have leaders in every line — defence, midfield, and attack — and that collective strength is what excites me the most. I think the way this team can play together will be our strongest asset," he added.
Indian squad:
GOALKEEPERS: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera
DEFENDERS: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh
MIDFIELDERS: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
FORWARDS: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh
ALTERNATE ATHLETES: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi.