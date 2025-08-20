India’s javelin ace Neeraj Chopra has opted out of the final leg of the prestigious Diamond League series in Brussels, Belgium, as he has already sealed his place in the Diamond League Finals.

According to news agency PTI, out of the 14 DL meetings, four have men's javelin throw on their roster.

Chopra participated in only two, but sealed his place for the DL Final to be held in Zurich, Switzerland on August 28. He had also opted out of the Silesia leg on August 16.

The 27-year-old reigning world champion moved past the dreamed 90m mark at the Doha DL in May with a throw of 90.23m but ended second behind German Julian Weber. He also bagged the Paris Diamond League with a throw of 88.16m in June.