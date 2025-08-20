- By Gurmeet Batra
Wed, 20 Aug 2025
India’s javelin ace Neeraj Chopra has opted out of the final leg of the prestigious Diamond League series in Brussels, Belgium, as he has already sealed his place in the Diamond League Finals.
According to news agency PTI, out of the 14 DL meetings, four have men's javelin throw on their roster.
Chopra participated in only two, but sealed his place for the DL Final to be held in Zurich, Switzerland on August 28. He had also opted out of the Silesia leg on August 16.
The 27-year-old reigning world champion moved past the dreamed 90m mark at the Doha DL in May with a throw of 90.23m but ended second behind German Julian Weber. He also bagged the Paris Diamond League with a throw of 88.16m in June.
The top six after the Brussels leg will make it to the Diamond League Finals in Zurich.
Neeraj's last appearance came at the NC Classic on July 5 in Bengaluru, where he threw 86.18m to win the title at the event he hosted. In the ongoing season so far, he has competed in six events, winning four times and finishing second twice.
Neeraj will defend the title at the World Championships to be held in Tokyo from September 13-21. The Diamond League is an elite one-day meeting series in global athletics.
Athletes will compete for points at the 14 series events in a bid to qualify for the two-day Diamond League Final, which will be held in Zurich on August 27 and 28.
The DL Final is a winner-takes-all competition and the champion in each of the 32 events is crowned Diamond League champion.
Each champion is awarded the iconic Diamond Trophy and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships.
