For Chungreng Koren, the journey to the UFC semifinals is about much more than fighting inside the cage.

The Manipur-born fighter has carried the hopes of his family and country throughout his rise in mixed martial arts, turning years of financial hardship and sacrifice into an opportunity to represent India on one of the sport's biggest stages.

Known by his nickname 'Indian Rhino', Koren has opened up about his difficult upbringing, his decision to choose MMA and the sacrifices made by his family while he chased his dream.

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'I Chose MMA For My Family'

Koren's entry into MMA was initially driven by a simple reason — he needed to make a living.

"In MMA, there is money. So I chose MMA for my family and to do something for my country," Koren said.

The fighter admitted that earning money was his primary motivation when he first took up the sport. However, his ambitions gradually grew beyond financial security.

"In the beginning, I chose MMA for money. Later, I thought that apart from making a living, I could also do something to make my country proud," he added.

That change in mindset has taken Koren from humble beginnings in Manipur to the brink of a major opportunity in the UFC.

'I Didn't Even Have Rs 500'

Koren's story becomes even more remarkable when he looks back at where his journey started.

The Indian fighter recalled a time when he did not even have enough money to pay the entry fee for a competition.

"I didn't even have Rs 500 for entry fees. And now, where have I reached?" Koren said.

Reflecting on his rise, he described his journey as something he could never have imagined.

"If I think about it now, this is all God's plan. I never thought I would reach this far and represent India and fight for my country, fight for my family."

Koren also acknowledged the support he has received along the way, thanking those who continued to believe in him.

"I want to thank everyone, they gave me so much love. God also loved me a lot," he said.

Training While His Family Worked On Farms

Behind Koren's rise was a family making its own sacrifices.

While he travelled and trained away from home, his mother and wife continued working on farms in Manipur. Koren said there were periods when even basic necessities were difficult to afford.

"At that time, I became a father and hadn't even made one rupee. I was only training. We didn't even get proper food," he recalled.

Despite the circumstances, Koren remained focused on improving as a fighter.

"I only came to get proper training which I felt was enough," he said.

His family's sacrifices became an important source of motivation as he continued pursuing his MMA career.

'I Would Have Been Working In The Fields'

Koren knows exactly what his life could have looked like had he never stepped into the world of MMA.

"If I hadn't come to MMA, I would have been working in the fields," he said.

The statement underlines just how transformative the sport has been for him. What began as an attempt to earn money and support his family has now developed into a chance to carry India's name onto a global platform.

Koren also spoke candidly about the difference in financial backgrounds between himself and his wife.

"Financially, her family was in a better position than us. I come from a very poor family. I mean, my wife isn't as poor as I am," he said.

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A Fight For Family And Country

While preparing for the semifinals of the UFC, the 'Indian Rhino' finds motivation in his personal life.

Every bout for Koren represents years of struggle. The 'Indian Rhino' has fought hard; from struggling to pay the entry fees to training while being on a diet that his family supports him with.

It is time to translate the trust shown by this family and others into a step closer to realizing his dream of making India proud. The journey from Manipur to the UFC spotlight is a great story that is better left to be evaluated in the cage.