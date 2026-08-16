Makhachev won the five-round main event in Philadelphia with the judges scoring the fight 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in his favour. The victory took his UFC winning streak to 17 fights, moving him past Anderson Silva's long-standing record of 16 consecutive wins.

Islam Makhachev continued his remarkable run at UFC 330, defeating Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision to retain his UFC welterweight title and create history in the process.

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Makhachev Makes UFC History

Makhachev entered UFC 330 knowing that a victory would give him the longest winning streak in UFC history.

The Russian had been level with Silva on 16 consecutive UFC victories heading into the contest, but he once again found a way to get the job done.

After five rounds of intense action, Makhachev walked away with the unanimous decision and a new record to his name.

Garry Makes Makhachev Work For It

Ian Machado Garry came into the fight as a serious challenge and showed why he was considered one of the top contenders in the welterweight division.

The Irishman used his height and reach advantage to make things difficult for Makhachev, particularly during the striking exchanges. Garry also showed strong resistance whenever Makhachev attempted to take the fight to the ground.

Makhachev Drops Garry With Head Kick

One of the biggest moments of the fight came in the second round when Makhachev landed a powerful head kick that dropped Garry.

The champion followed up with his grappling and looked to take complete control of the challenger. Garry survived the dangerous sequence and continued to fight, but the knockdown gave Makhachev another important moment on the judges' scorecards.

Welterweight Title Remains With Makhachev

The victory also marked Makhachev's first successful defence of the UFC welterweight championship.

Having previously ruled the lightweight division, Makhachev moved up in weight and captured the welterweight title before facing Garry in Philadelphia.

He has now continued his dominance across two divisions, adding another major achievement to an already impressive UFC career.

Garry's Brave Effort Falls Short

Garry entered the fight with confidence and never stopped looking for ways to challenge Makhachev.

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The 28-year-old had moments where his striking created problems, particularly as the fight progressed, but he could not consistently stop Makhachev from taking control with his wrestling.

In the end, Garry's effort was not enough to deny the champion.

Makhachev remained composed through the final round and secured the victory on all three judges' scorecards.

With the record now belonging solely to him, Makhachev's position at the top of the UFC has become even stronger.

The 34-year-old has now won 17 consecutive UFC fights and owns championship victories across two weight divisions. The question now is how far he can extend the record that he has just created.