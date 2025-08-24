Levante vs Barcelona Match Result, La Liga 2025/26: Barcelona continued their remarkable form as they defeated Levante 3-2 in their second match of the new La Liga 2025-26 season at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Saturday. With two wins and six points under their belt, the defending champions, Barcelona, stand at the top of the points table. The visitors started the game well as they dominated the possession in the first few minutes. However, Levante got the first success as Ivan Romero put them 1-0 ahead in the 15th minute on the back of his crazy touch game inside the penalty box.

While Barca continued to keep the ball, their defence looked in trouble at times. On the back of a magnificent counter-attack, Levante got a huge chance as Alejandro Balde was penalised for handball following a VAR review, and Jose Luis Morales converted the resulting penalty to leave the defending champions with a mountain to climb.

Marcus Rashford made his full debut for the Catalan club after joining on loan from Manchester United, but was substituted at halftime. Barcelona fought soon after the break, and Pedri pulled one back with a stunning strike in the 49th, finding the top corner.

"We know this isn't an easy pitch. In the first half, we didn't play with enough pace," Pedri said after the match. "I'm happy with the team's reaction."

Ferran Torres missed a golden opportunity in the first half as he was denied by the crossbar. He managed to level things for Barcelona and scored three minutes later with a well-taken volley. The match appeared destined for a draw until stoppage time, when Levante's Unai Elgezabal inadvertently headed Lamine Yamal's pinpoint cross into his own net. Hansi Flick's side will visit Rayo Vallecano next week as they continue their quest to defend their title.