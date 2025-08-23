Lionel Messi is all set to make the much-awaited trip to India as reigning world champions Argentina put all the speculations to rest and announced that they will play a FIFA friendly against an unnamed opponent in Kerala in November this year.

The match will take place between November 10 and 18, and it could happen in Kochi. The opponents for these three matches are yet to be determined. "The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined)," the Argentine football association wrote on its official X handle.

"The second, FIFA friendlies in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined)," the statement read. It will also be Messi's first trip to India since 2011, when he and Argentina faced Venezuela in an international friendly in Kolkata. Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Saturday said the state had initially requested AFA to schedule the match in either October or November this year. "Initially, AFA planned it for 2026. However, we contacted them and requested that they hold the match in Kerala this year. Now, AFA has officially confirmed it. We intend to bring the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup," the minister said.

Expressing his happiness, Abdurahiman added, "A lot of effort has gone into bringing the Argentina football team to Kerala. We have started planning the rest of the arrangements and will soon discuss the details, including the venue, with the Chief Minister".