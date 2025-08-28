It was a historic new low for Manchester United as they succumbed to a humiliating loss against fourth-tier Grimsby Town on Wednesday. United's boss Ruben Amorim owned up to the loss, apologising to the fans after the club were eliminated from the League Cup. Evading a facepalm situation, the Red Devils levelled it 2-2 before being 2-0 down in the first half courtesy of Harry Maguire's header in the 89th minute.

After a hard-fought 2-2 draw, what followed was a penalty shootout which lasted 12-11 until Grimsby pulled off a miraculous win. Amorim cryptically said the players had "spoke really loud today what they want" -- apparently suggesting they did not fancy the challenge against the League Two team. Amorim Sets The Record Straight "Everything. The way we started the game, we were not even here. When everything is so important in our club, everything that happened, it's a problem in our club, we should do so much better. I just have to say sorry to our fans.

"Doesn't matter (that we lost on penalties). In the penalties, the feeling is the same. I think football was really fair today. The best team won." "I'm the manager. It should be my job to understand what happened. Again, I'm really sorry for our fans. Let's focus on the next game. That is more than a result. That is the biggest problem in the team. I think it was really clear today," Amorim, whose side have picked up one point from their opening two Premier League games, told reporters.

