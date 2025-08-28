- By Vishal Pushkar
Leagues Cup 2025: Star Footballer Lionel Messi was at his 'imperious' best after his return from injury as he scored twice to power Inter Miami to 3-1 win over Orlando City 3-1 to reach the Leagues Cup Final. Inter Miami will be up against the Seattle Sounders FC in the final on Sunday.
Interestingly, Messi returned from a hamstring injury and was ruled out for two weeks.
It was Orlando City's Marco Pasalic who opened the account in the match right before halftime. In response to Pasalic's stunner, Messi tied it in the 77th, converting a penalty spot. In the 88th minute, Messi scored another to put Inter Miami ahead in the game.
Applying finishing touches to the game, Telasco Segovia scores another with the help of Luis Suarez to put the final nail in the coffin against Orlando City.
“We are always excited to win and now we have an opportunity to take home a trophy,” assistant coach Javier Morales said. Head coach Javier Mascherano served his red card suspension during the semifinal.
In an expected intense affair, there were nine yellow cards total and one red card given to Orlando City defender David Brekalo.
“Brekalo's (first) yellow card was unbelievable. He doesn't even touch the player (Rodrigo De Paul)," Orlando City coach Óscar Pareja said. "So this affects a team and affects the players to where the game becomes very difficult.”
Miami won the 2022 tournament.
