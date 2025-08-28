Leagues Cup 2025: Star Footballer Lionel Messi was at his 'imperious' best after his return from injury as he scored twice to power Inter Miami to 3-1 win over Orlando City 3-1 to reach the Leagues Cup Final. Inter Miami will be up against the Seattle Sounders FC in the final on Sunday.

Interestingly, Messi returned from a hamstring injury and was ruled out for two weeks. It was Orlando City's Marco Pasalic who opened the account in the match right before halftime. In response to Pasalic's stunner, Messi tied it in the 77th, converting a penalty spot. In the 88th minute, Messi scored another to put Inter Miami ahead in the game.

WE ARE IN THE LEAGUES CUP FINAL 🩷🖤 pic.twitter.com/KlxVvtd8WV — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 28, 2025 Applying finishing touches to the game, Telasco Segovia scores another with the help of Luis Suarez to put the final nail in the coffin against Orlando City.