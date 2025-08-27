Neeraj Chopra In Diamond League Final Live Streaming: Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic medal-winning sensation, seemed poised to reclaim the Diamond League trophy with a repeat of the 90m show, as the prestigious series concludes in its final leg on Thursday.

Despite participating in just two out of four men's javelin throw meetings, Neeraj secured a spot in the Finals with 15 points, finishing fourth in the standings.

The star javelin player opted out of Silesia and Brussels legs on August 16 and August 22, respectively. His last Diamond League victory came in 2022.

ALSO READ: England Pacer Mark Wood Recalls Thrilling Duels With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: 'His Bat Was Big...'

Neeraj's career best came in the Doha leg of the Diamond League, where he reached a significant milestone with a throw of 90.23m, finishing second behind Germany’s Julian Weber.

The Diamond League Final is a two-day event, with the action unfolding on August 27 and August 28 at the Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland.

When and at what time will Neeraj Chopra compete in the javelin throw event in the Diamond League Final?

Neeraj is set to take part in the javelin throw final on August 28. The men’s javelin final at the Diamond League 2025 will begin at 11:15 PM IST.