José Mourinho has urged Real Madrid supporters to keep their focus on the team rather than his emotional return to the Santiago Bernabéu, as the Portuguese manager prepares to lead Los Blancos at home for the first time since returning to the club.

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad in their second La Liga game of the 2026-27 season on Wednesday, August 26. The match will mark Mourinho’s first appearance on the Bernabéu touchline since beginning his second spell in charge of the Spanish giants.

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Despite the huge attention surrounding his return, Mourinho insisted that he does not want the occasion to become about him.

“I don't want the Bernabeu to welcome me in a special way. I want it to welcome the team with its passion.”

The 63-year-old returned to Real Madrid after more than 13 years away, with his appointment coming after two consecutive trophyless seasons for the club.

Mourinho believes the team must remain the centre of attention cause he can control emotions.

Mourinho Wants A Different Feeling At Bernabeu

Mourinho acknowledged that players relationship with the Bernabéu faithful had gone through difficult moments during two seasons.

“At one point, that love went through a tough phase last season. Now we're not starting from scratch,” he said.

The Portuguese manager also played down the personal significance of his return, insisting that he can control his emotions and approach the fixture like any other competitive match.

“I'm not important. I can control my emotions and play the match naturally, even though it's not an ordinary match because it's for three points,” Mourinho added.

His main priority, he stressed, is changing the mentality and atmosphere around the team after a disappointing previous campaign.

“I want the team to feel something different from what they felt last season,” Mourinho said.

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Mourinho's second spell at Real Madrid got off to a winning start away from home as Los Blancos defeated Espanyol 2-1 in their opening La Liga fixture.

Real Sociedad Provide First Bernabeu Test

Real Sociedad will provide a stern test for Mourinho's side, with the fixture representing Real Madrid's first home league game of the new campaign.

However the occasion is about much more than nostalgia for Mourinho who is determined to bring back success for the 15 times UCL winners.