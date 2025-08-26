Premier League, Liverpool vs Newcastle United Result: Liverpool made it two out of two in the new Premier League 2025-26 season as they defeated Newcastle United 3-2 in a thrilling contest at St. James' Park on Monday. Teenage debutant Rio Ngumoha had a memorable outing for the Reds as he scored a late winner after the 10-man hosts had battled back from two goals down. The 16-year-old Ngumoha had just been introduced in stoppage time and lashed home to break Newcastle's hearts.

Newcastle looked in great rhythm during the early minutes of the intense fixture, but looked down and out 20 seconds after the interval when Hugo Ekitike put the visitors 2-0 ahead with a clinical side-footed finish. It was Ryan Gravenberch's low strike that gave Liverpool an undeserved lead in the 35th minute.

Adding to Newcastle's frustration, key player Anthony Gordon was sent off in first-half stoppage time for a rash tackle on Virgil van Dijk. The hosts, however, kept the attack going and troubled Liverpool at times. Bruno Guimaraes headed past Alisson in the 57th minute to keep things alive as Liverpool completely lost control of the game for a while. They were punished again as Newcastle bounced back in the contest with William Osula nipping in to level in the 88th minute.

It looked like Newcastle might even grab an unlikely victory, but Ngumoha struck in fairytale fashion to take his team over the line. "We know there was a lot of oil on the fire this week to get Newcastle fired up," Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk said. "I enjoy this type of atmosphere, so I was really looking forward to it, but we could've made it easier. We gave them the boost and the feeling and the drive with the fans behind them, but we managed to get the three points and move on."