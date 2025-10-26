Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid will be up against Barcelona in the La Liga 2025-26 clash at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. This will be the first El Clasico of the season as both teams continue to compete in the title race.

Real Madrid have witnessed a remarkable start to their season and will be heading into the match on the back of a 1-0 Champions League victory over Juventus. However, their previous game in the league was against Getafe, which the Los Blancos won by 1-0 away from home. Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid currently tops the standings with 24 points from nine games.

While all eyes will be on the in-form Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid got a massive boost with the returns of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos and Dean Huijsen. Last season, Barcelona swept all four Clásicos encounters against Real Madrid. The defending champions stand second in the La Liga points table with 22 points from nine games. They produced a dominating performance in their UCL match against Olympiacos earlier this week, defeating them by 6-1.

Lamine Yamal has made his return to the side, but the Catalan giants suffered a major setback with Raphinha's absence for the game against Real Madrid. When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025/26 match be played? The Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025/26 match will be played on Sunday, October 26. Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025/26 match be played? The Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025/26 match will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. What time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025/26 match start? The Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025/26 match will start at 8:45 PM IST. How and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025/26 match in India? The Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025/26 match will not be televised in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups, La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois(GK); Fede Valverde, Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, Carreras; Arda Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. Barcelona Predicted XI: Szczesny(GK); Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.