- All eyes were on French signing Ibrahima Konate.
- Jude Bellingham also returned to action.
- Yan Diomande was another new face who attracted plenty of attention.
Real Madrid’s pre-season friendly quest under new coach Jose Mourinho came to a fascinating end as Los Blancos defeated Schalke 3-0 away from home. The entertaining encounter saw several new faces make their debuts, while Kylian Mbappe marked his return with a goal.
All eyes were on French signing Ibrahima Konate, with Madrid looking to strengthen a defence that has struggled in recent outings. Marc Cucurella and youngster Yan Diomande also grabbed the headlines, while Mbappe needed just six minutes to find the back of the net.
Jude Bellingham also returned to action as a substitute after missing Real Madrid’s previous outings following his post-World Cup break.
Spanish youngster Carlos Espi continued his impressive pre-season run with another brilliant header, while Bernardo Silva controlled proceedings in midfield.
ALSO READ: 'He Knows How To...': Manuel Neuer's Big Take On Jurgen Klopp's Germany Appointment
Mbappe Scores On Return As Madrid Start Strong
Real Madrid wasted little time making their presence felt at Schalke. Mbappe opened the scoring in just the sixth minute, providing an ideal return to action for the French superstar.
The goal also set the tone for an impressive evening for Mourinho’s side, who maintained control for long periods and eventually secured a comfortable 3-0 victory.
Huijsen doubled Madrid’s advantage in the 20th minute before Carlos Espi added the third in the 57th minute. The young Spanish forward once again showed his aerial ability with a brilliant header.
Ibrahima Konate Impresses On Debut
One of the biggest talking points from the game was Konate’s first appearance in a Real Madrid shirt.
“El Real Madrid no juega a nada.”— ( fan) Real Madrid Fans 🤍 (@Madridismoreal) August 16, 2026
- El Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/BOGrnZfsqJ
The French defender completed 35 of his 36 passes, recording an impressive 97% passing accuracy. He also completed 100% of his attempted long balls and won every duel he contested.
Konate also registered two recoveries and two clearances during his 45-minute appearance. He was substituted at half-time but finished the opening period with a rating of 7.5/10.
His composed display will certainly provide encouragement to Madrid fans ahead of the new season, particularly after defensive issues became a concern during the previous campaign.
Yan Diomande Showcases His Dribbling Ability
Yan Diomande was another new face who attracted plenty of attention.
The youngster made his Real Madrid debut and completed the most dribbles of any player in the match. Despite playing just 29 minutes, Diomande looked confident in possession and offered another glimpse of his potential.
Marc Cucurella also made his debut, giving Mourinho another option as Real Madrid continue to build depth across the squad.
Carlos Espi And Arda Guler Shine
Carlos Espi continued his impressive pre-season with another goal, scoring Madrid’s third in the 57th minute.
Arda Guler also delivered a brilliant performance and was one of the standout players on the pitch. His creativity and ability to influence the game added another positive to Madrid’s final pre-season outing.
Bellingham’s return from the bench was another major boost as the midfielder gets closer to full match fitness.
Real Madrid Finish Pre-Season Unbeaten
Mourinho’s Real Madrid ended their pre-season campaign without suffering a defeat. The five-game run produced four wins and one draw, with Los Blancos scoring 12 goals along the way.
For fans searching for Schalke vs Real Madrid stats, the key numbers tell the story.
ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Misses Third Straight Penalty As Nashville Thrash Inter Miami In MLS
Schalke vs Real Madrid: Who Scored?
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Huijsen doubled Real Madrid’s lead in the 20th minute. Carlos Espi then scored the third in the 57th minute.
The result gives Real Madrid plenty of confidence heading into their competitive fixtures, with Mourinho's side showing promising signs across the pitch.
For supporters keeping track of Real Madrid games, the final pre-season friendly offered plenty to be excited about as the new-look squad prepares for the challenges ahead.