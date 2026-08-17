Real Madrid’s pre-season friendly quest under new coach Jose Mourinho came to a fascinating end as Los Blancos defeated Schalke 3-0 away from home. The entertaining encounter saw several new faces make their debuts, while Kylian Mbappe marked his return with a goal.

All eyes were on French signing Ibrahima Konate, with Madrid looking to strengthen a defence that has struggled in recent outings. Marc Cucurella and youngster Yan Diomande also grabbed the headlines, while Mbappe needed just six minutes to find the back of the net.

Jude Bellingham also returned to action as a substitute after missing Real Madrid’s previous outings following his post-World Cup break.

Spanish youngster Carlos Espi continued his impressive pre-season run with another brilliant header, while Bernardo Silva controlled proceedings in midfield.

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Mbappe Scores On Return As Madrid Start Strong

Real Madrid wasted little time making their presence felt at Schalke. Mbappe opened the scoring in just the sixth minute, providing an ideal return to action for the French superstar.

The goal also set the tone for an impressive evening for Mourinho’s side, who maintained control for long periods and eventually secured a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Huijsen doubled Madrid’s advantage in the 20th minute before Carlos Espi added the third in the 57th minute. The young Spanish forward once again showed his aerial ability with a brilliant header.

Ibrahima Konate Impresses On Debut

One of the biggest talking points from the game was Konate’s first appearance in a Real Madrid shirt.

“El Real Madrid no juega a nada.”



- El Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/BOGrnZfsqJ — ( fan) Real Madrid Fans 🤍 (@Madridismoreal) August 16, 2026

The French defender completed 35 of his 36 passes, recording an impressive 97% passing accuracy. He also completed 100% of his attempted long balls and won every duel he contested.

Konate also registered two recoveries and two clearances during his 45-minute appearance. He was substituted at half-time but finished the opening period with a rating of 7.5/10.