The wait for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase draw is almost over, with Europe's elite clubs set to discover their opponents for the new-look league phase.

The draw will determine the fixtures for the 36 teams competing in the main phase of the competition, with several of Europe's biggest names preparing to learn their European schedules.

UEFA has officially confirmed that the draw will take place in Monaco on Thursday, August 27, 2026. The ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM CET, which is 9:30 PM IST for viewers in India.

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When Is The UEFA Champions League Phase Draw?

The 2026-27 Champions League league phase draw is scheduled for Thursday, August 27, with proceedings beginning at 6:00 PM CET (9:30 PM IST).

The draw will be staged in Monaco, with the 36 participating teams divided into four pots according to their UEFA club coefficients. Each club will ultimately be assigned eight opponents.

The league phase itself is scheduled to begin on September 8, 2026, with Matchday 1 spread across September 8-10.

How Will The Champions League Draw Work?

The competition continues with the league-phase format introduced in 2024-25. Instead of being divided into traditional four-team groups, all 36 clubs will form one league table.

Each team will play eight matches against eight different opponents. Four teams at home and four away. Clubs will face two teams from each of the four pots.

Teams cannot be drawn against clubs from the same association, while a club can face a maximum of two opponents from any one other association.

The top eight teams in the league phase will advance directly to the Round of 16, while teams finishing ninth to 24th will enter the knockout phase play-offs.

When Does The Champions League 2026-27 Begin?

The league phase will get underway from September 8 to 10, with the remaining matchdays scheduled throughout the autumn and winter.

The eight league-phase matchdays are:

Matchday 1: September 8-10, 2026

Matchday 2: October 13-14

Matchday 3: October 20-21

Matchday 4: November 3-4

Matchday 5: November 24-25

Matchday 6: December 8-9

Matchday 7: January 19-20, 2027

Matchday 8: January 27, 2027

Where To Watch Champions League Draw Live In India?

Football fans in India will be able to follow the Champions League through Sony's UEFA coverage. UEFA lists Sony as the official broadcast partner for the Indian subcontinent, while the Champions League's Indian television and streaming rights have been held by Culver Max through Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.