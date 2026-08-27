- Players and staff clash after Fenerbahce vs Lyon.
- Heated scenes erupt following the final whistle.
- Fenerbahce-Lyon game ends with a mass confrontation.
A heated confrontation erupted after Fenerbahçe's Champions League playoff victory over Lyon on Wednesday, with players, staff and supporters involved in chaotic scenes near the players' tunnel.
Fenerbahçe secured a 2-1 win at the Groupama Stadium to complete a 3-2 aggregate victory and book their place in the Champions League league phase for the first time in 17 years.
However, the celebrations were overshadowed by an ugly confrontation involving Fenerbahçe midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi and Lyon supporters.
ALSO READ: Mbappe Scores First Goal Of Season, Puts Real Madrid Ahead Before Half-Time Against Real Sociedad
Guendouzi Targeted By Lyon Fans
Tensions had already been high during the match, with Guendouzi drawing the attention of the home supporters. The former Marseille midfielder was reportedly booed by sections of the Lyon crowd and appeared to respond by making a provocative gesture towards them.
The situation escalated after the final whistle when the teams made their way towards the tunnel.
🇹🇷🇫🇷 Guendouzi towards the Olympique Lyon fans after ELIMINATING their club from the UEFA Champions League with Fenerbahçe 🗣️— Turk Scout (@ScouTurk) August 26, 2026
‘ALLEZ L’OM’ (Olympique Marseille) 😳
A fight broke out! pic.twitter.com/4lKoCrBoxm
According to reports surrounding the incident, a Lyon supporter came down from the stands and moved towards Guendouzi, triggering a confrontation in the area between the pitch and the tunnel.
Players And Staff Get Involved
What began as a confrontation involving Guendouzi quickly turned into a much larger chaos. Players and members of the support staff from both teams became involved as they attempted to separate those at the centre of the confrontation.
Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Ederson was also reported to have confronted a supporter during the fight.
🚨Maç sonunda oyuncumuz Guendouzi’ye saldıran bir kendini bilmez Fenerbahçe heyetinden meydan dayağı yedi.— RustCohleFener (@RustCohleFB) August 26, 2026
#OLvFB pic.twitter.com/cnBUUfLSkY
The scenes became increasingly chaotic, with several players and staff members rushing towards the tunnel as tempers flared.
WATCH:Footage circulating on social media showed the tense scenes as players and staff attempt to contain the confrontation near the tunnel following the final whistle.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Marc Cucurella, Oyarzabal Receive Standing Ovation as World Cup Trophy Is Displayed At Bernabéu
Fenerbahçe Complete Historic Champions League Return
The ugly scenes came at the end of an otherwise memorable night for Fenerbahçe.
Vedat Muriqi opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Archie Brown doubled the visitors' advantage four minutes later. Lyon pulled one back through Malick Fofana in the second half, but Fenerbahçe held on under intense pressure.
Lyon even had two late goals ruled out for offside as they desperately searched for an equaliser, while Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Ederson made important saves to preserve the advantage.
The Turkish side eventually celebrated a 2-1 victory and a 3-2 aggregate triumph, ending their 17-year wait to return to the Champions League league phase.