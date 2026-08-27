A heated confrontation erupted after Fenerbahçe's Champions League playoff victory over Lyon on Wednesday, with players, staff and supporters involved in chaotic scenes near the players' tunnel.

Fenerbahçe secured a 2-1 win at the Groupama Stadium to complete a 3-2 aggregate victory and book their place in the Champions League league phase for the first time in 17 years.

However, the celebrations were overshadowed by an ugly confrontation involving Fenerbahçe midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi and Lyon supporters.

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Guendouzi Targeted By Lyon Fans

Tensions had already been high during the match, with Guendouzi drawing the attention of the home supporters. The former Marseille midfielder was reportedly booed by sections of the Lyon crowd and appeared to respond by making a provocative gesture towards them.