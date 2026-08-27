- Cucurella and Oyarzabal receive a warm Bernabéu ovation.
- World Cup trophy display creates a special moment at Bernabéu.
- Spanish stars get standing ovation during Real Madrid vs Sociedad.
Santiago Bernabéu witnessed an emotional pre-match ceremony when the World Cup trophy was brought to the pitch just prior to Real Madrid's clash with Real Sociedad in La Liga.
Marc Cucurella was at the center of the attention and walked on the field with the prestigious trophy, receiving a warm welcome from players and fans at the iconic stadium.
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Players Form Guard of Honour for Cucurella
All the players from Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, even players from the substitue bench, joined the celebration.
They applauded Cucurella and formed a guard of honour. The Bernabéu crowd applauded Cucurella, as well, while he posed with the trophy. It was a great way to welcome Cucurella for a great contribution to winning the title by the Spanish team.
Beautiful moment at Bernabeu!!! pic.twitter.com/uPpS6RDTx7— Samannay Sen (@SamannayS) August 26, 2026
The ceremony brought players from both teams together before they turned their attention to the highly anticipated La Liga encounter.
Oyarzabal Joins Cucurella With World Cup Trophy
The presence of Mikel Oyarzabal, another Spanish international and Real Sociedad forward, soon complemented Cucurella's role. Both of them posed for pictures next to the World Cup trophy as people celebrated the victory of the Spain team.
The presence of Oyarzabal made the moment even better because the Real Sociedad player received applause from players and fans alike.
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Bernabéu Celebrates Spain's World Cup Heroes
Cucurella was joined shortly after by his fellow Spanish teammate and Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal. Both players came together alongside the World Cup trophy as the stadium erupted in celebration of Spain's victory.
The presence of Oyarzabal made the occasion more special, as the Real Sociedad player received cheers from everyone around him.
With the two Spanish players sharing the limelight with the trophy, the attention shifted back to the events on the pitch.