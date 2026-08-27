Santiago Bernabéu witnessed an emotional pre-match ceremony when the World Cup trophy was brought to the pitch just prior to Real Madrid's clash with Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Marc Cucurella was at the center of the attention and walked on the field with the prestigious trophy, receiving a warm welcome from players and fans at the iconic stadium.

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Players Form Guard of Honour for Cucurella

All the players from Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, even players from the substitue bench, joined the celebration.

They applauded Cucurella and formed a guard of honour. The Bernabéu crowd applauded Cucurella, as well, while he posed with the trophy. It was a great way to welcome Cucurella for a great contribution to winning the title by the Spanish team.