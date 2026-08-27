- Mbappé opens his season account against Real Sociedad.
- Mbappé puts Real Madrid ahead before half-time.
- Real Sociedad responded almost immediately through Luka Sučić.
Kylian Mbappe started the new La Liga season on Wednesday with Real Madrid against Real Sociedad with a goal at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The French striker opened the scoring for José Mourinho's team in the 40th minute and put them ahead 1-0 in an exciting first half.
However, Luka Sučić leveled the score before the end of the first half, equalizing.
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Mbappe Gets His First Goal
Real Madrid had been threatening the opposition and had come close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions.
Mbappe was involved in all the attacking moves from the home team and he finally got on the score sheet in the 40th minute. Federico Valverde provided the assist for the goal with Mbappe rounding the keeper and scoring the ball comfortably to send the Bernabeu into a frenzy.
This goal was crucial for Mbappe as he had not scored any goal in Real Madrid’s first match of the season against Espanyol.
Sociedad Respond Before Half-Time
Madrid struggled to maintain their advantage for long. Real Sociedad managed to get back into the match just four minutes after Mbappe had opened up the scoring. Luka Sučić equalised the game in the 44th minute, leaving the score at 1-1.
Throughout the first period, the opposition had plenty of attacking intent as Mikel Oyarzabal also got involved in their attempts to trouble Madrid's defence.
As a result, the visitors had to settle for a draw at the half despite having taken the lead late on in the half.
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Mourinho Eyes Another Victory
The match is regarded as an important one for Mourinho, as it is his home La Liga match back at Santiago Bernabéu for the first time since returning to Real Madrid.
Real Madrid entered the matchwith the goal of winning their second match in a row after beating Espanyol in their first league match at the beginning of the season.
For Mbappe, this match will also boost his confidence and enable him to be one of the top goal-scorers for Real Madrid again.