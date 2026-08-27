Kylian Mbappe started the new La Liga season on Wednesday with Real Madrid against Real Sociedad with a goal at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The French striker opened the scoring for José Mourinho's team in the 40th minute and put them ahead 1-0 in an exciting first half.

However, Luka Sučić leveled the score before the end of the first half, equalizing.

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Mbappe Gets His First Goal

Real Madrid had been threatening the opposition and had come close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions.

Mbappe was involved in all the attacking moves from the home team and he finally got on the score sheet in the 40th minute. Federico Valverde provided the assist for the goal with Mbappe rounding the keeper and scoring the ball comfortably to send the Bernabeu into a frenzy.