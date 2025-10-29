Apple's next-generation MacBooks may witness a radical design overhaul, with the firm allegedly developing a vastly overhauled MacBook Pro and MacBook Air series that run on the new M5 chip. The new laptops promise enhanced performance, thinner designs, and more efficiency when they hit the market in late 2025 or early 2026.

Apple is testing several prototypes of MacBooks with the M5 processor, which promises huge gains in speed and power efficiency over the M4 family, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is also testing new materials and design refinements in the chassis, marking the first significant design change for the MacBook in years, Gurman adds.

The MacBook Pro (2025) might feature an improved aluminium chassis, thinner bezels, and a bigger trackpad, all while still emphasising pro-level performance. The MacBook Air (2025), on the other hand, should still emphasise portability — perhaps with a fanless design and battery life several hours longer than on the existing M3 model. Both models will ship with macOS 16, optimised for better integration with Apple Intelligence, the company's AI-powered assistant announced earlier this year.

Reports indicates Apple is testing internally an advanced Mini-LED display for the MacBook Pro and weighing OLED technology for the Air, yet production schedules are still being worked on. Apple is also reportedly concentrating closely on sustainability, as both machines will employ more recycled components within their constructions.

If Apple maintains its typical release cadence, the new M5 MacBook Pro would launch in late 2025, and the MacBook Air would arrive in early 2026. Both would represent Apple's biggest laptop overhaul since the transition to M1.