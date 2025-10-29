OnePlus has lifted the curtain on its newest flagship lineup in China — the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6. Both phones bring serious hardware upgrades, including faster displays, bigger batteries, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chips.The duo is set to hit international markets by mid-November, following their China debut later this month.

OnePlus 15: Major redesign and flagship performance The OnePlus 15 takes a bold step away from its predecessor’s design with a flat 6.78-inch FHD+ display, leaving behind the curved edges of earlier models. This new panel supports an impressive 165Hz refresh rate and features ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels, offering a sharp and immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, the phone runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with up to 16GB of RAM.OnePlus has shifted its camera system from Hasselblad tuning to Oppo's LUMO Imaging System, packing a triple 50MP setup that includes a main sensor, 3.5x periscope telephoto, and an ultrawide lens. A 32MP selfie camera handles front-facing shots.

Charging and durability also see major improvements — the device supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging and carries IP66/68/69/69K protection for water and dust resistance. Running ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, the OnePlus 15 starts at 3,999 yuan (around $561) for the 12GB+256GB model and tops out at 5,399 yuan ($758) for the 16GB+1TB version. It goes on sale October 28 in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune finishes.

OnePlus Ace 6: Battery powerhouse with Snapdragon strength The OnePlus Ace 6 sports a slightly larger 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with the same 165 Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition. It offers a 50MP + 8MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. Its key highlight is the 7,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging, though it skips wireless charging.

Launching in China on October 30, the Ace 6 starts at 2,599 yuan and is expected to arrive globally as the OnePlus 15R.