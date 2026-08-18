Apple may be quietly showing us what its rumoured camera-equipped AirPods could actually do. A video found in a recent macOS Tahoe beta appears to demonstrate the earbuds working with Apple’s Visual Intelligence feature. The video was spotted in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate by MacRumors. It shows someone holding a book in front of the AirPods, followed by a voice saying, “With Visual Intelligence, your world becomes savable. See something you like? Just ask me to save it for later.”

ALSO READ: Snapdragon Vs MediaTek: Which Mid-Range Chip Is Better For Gaming In 2026? If the video is genuinely related to Apple’s camera-equipped AirPods, it also gives us a better idea of why the company might put cameras in earbuds in the first place. The cameras may not be there to let you take photos or record videos. Instead, they could give the AirPods a way to “see” what is around you and pass that information to Apple’s Visual Intelligence system. That could make Siri considerably more useful. For example, the AirPods could recognise something you are looking at, help answer questions about it or save information from your surroundings so you can come back to it later. The same macOS update reportedly contains references to several Apple products that haven't been announced yet, including new iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Macs and home devices. Some of these products have appeared in previous software leaks, while others are reportedly showing up for the first time.

Apple has been linked to camera-equipped AirPods for quite a while. Earlier reports suggested that the company could launch them as part of its 2027 hardware lineup. Apple hasn't confirmed the product, but the project was reportedly in the Design Validation Testing stage earlier this year, suggesting that development had moved beyond the early design phase.

The idea also fits with Apple's wider push into AI-powered wearables. The company is reportedly working on visual AI models that could help future devices understand what users are seeing and respond based on their surroundings. ALSO READ: Epic Confirms Epic Games Store For Linux, But Steam Deck Support Is Still Unclear So, while there is still no official confirmation that these AirPods are coming, the appearance of a video showing what looks like the feature inside Apple's own software is certainly worth watching. If the project does make it to market, the cameras could turn AirPods from simple audio accessories into another way of interacting with Siri and Apple's AI.