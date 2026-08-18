Epic Games Store is finally heading to Linux. Epic Games has confirmed that it is working on a native Linux version of its storefront, although there is still no word on exactly when it will arrive. The confirmation came from an Epic Games staff member on the company’s community Discord after a user asked about Linux support. The employee said the launcher would get Linux support “soon”, but made it clear that the next preview version of the Epic Games Store will not include it.

ALSO READ: Lost Money To An Online Scam? Immediately Dial 1930 And Follow These 3 Steps To Report Financial Fraud Epic also seems to be taking its time to make sure the Linux version is more than just a launcher that happens to open on the operating system. The company said there is more work involved than simply getting a Linux build running, suggesting that it wants to offer a proper experience rather than a basic port.

Epic Games Store could become easier to use on Linux Right now, Linux users who want to access their Epic Games libraries generally have to rely on unofficial options such as Heroic Games Launcher and Lutris. These tools use Wine or Proton to help run Windows-based games and the Epic Games Store on Linux.

A native Epic launcher would remove much of that hassle. Users could potentially install Epic Games Store directly and manage their games through an officially supported Linux client. The change could also be good news for Steam Deck and Steam Machine owners. Both use Linux-based SteamOS, so an official Linux launcher could eventually give users another way to access games from Epic's store without relying on third-party solutions.

That said, Epic has not specifically confirmed SteamOS support yet. It is also unclear whether the launcher will be properly optimised for the Steam Deck or Steam Machine. ALSO READ: Snapdragon Vs MediaTek: Which Mid-Range Chip Is Better For Gaming In 2026? And then there is Fortnite. The game remains a major question mark, as Epic has not said whether Fortnite will work on Steam hardware through the upcoming Linux version. For now, Epic is only saying that Linux support is coming “soon”. There is no release date yet, but the confirmation itself is a significant step for Linux gamers who have been waiting for an official Epic Games Store experience.