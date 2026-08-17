Snapdragon still has a strong reputation among gamers, but MediaTek's latest Dimensity chips have closed the gap considerably. In fact, if raw performance for the money is your priority, MediaTek currently has a strong case. For this comparison, we are going to look at the latest mid-range options, including the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and Dimensity 8500 series cipsets.

Snapdragon vs MediaTek: The Snapdragon vs MediaTek debate looks very different in 2026, especially if you are shopping for a gaming phone in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 60,000 range.

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Which chip is faster?

On paper and in benchmark tests, the Dimensity 8500 has the advantage.

The chip uses an all-big-core CPU design, with its fastest Cortex-A725 core reaching 3.4GHz, along with an Arm Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 uses Qualcomm's newer CPU architecture and Adreno graphics.

Recent benchmark comparisons from across the industry have put the Dimensity 8500 Extreme comfortably ahead of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 in AnTuTu, with the former crossing the 2.2-million mark in one test.

That doesn't mean every Dimensity 8500 phone will beat every Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 phone. Cooling, RAM, software and performance limits can change the result.

Still, for raw mid-range performance, MediaTek has the edge.

What about actual gaming?

For games such as BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile and Free Fire MAX, both chips are powerful enough for high-frame-rate gaming on compatible phones.

The difference becomes more noticeable in demanding titles such as Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves. These games put much more pressure on the GPU and expose thermal limitations during longer sessions.

The Dimensity 8500's extra performance headroom gives it an advantage here.

But don't make the mistake of looking only at the processor.

A phone with a large vapour chamber can maintain performance much better than a thin device with limited cooling, even if both use the same chip.

Which stays cooler?

There is no clear Snapdragon or MediaTek winner here.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 proved stable in stress tests with adequate cooling. MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 prioritises efficiency and utilises HyperEngine gaming technologies in performance and energy management.

But in the real world, cooling is much more important than processor brand. If you are going to play for more than an hour, then pay attention to cooling.

Which is better for BGMI and COD?

For competitive games, both are good choices.

The Snapdragon platform still benefits from Qualcomm's long-standing Adreno optimisation and gaming ecosystem. MediaTek, meanwhile, has made major progress with HyperEngine and game optimisation.

For BGMI, Call of Duty and Free Fire MAX, the difference may be difficult to notice if both phones support the same frame-rate settings.

In this category, display refresh rate and sustained performance are arguably more important than the logo on the chip.

Which gives better value?

This is where MediaTek has the biggest advantage.

The Dimensity 8500 series brings high-end performance into phones that cost considerably less than traditional flagship devices. That makes it particularly attractive around the Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 45,000 price range.

If you have two similarly priced phones and one has a Dimensity 8500 while the other has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, the MediaTek option is generally the better pick for raw gaming performance.

But compare the entire phone before buying. Battery capacity, cooling, display, RAM and storage can all affect your experience.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 vs Dimensity 8500: Verdict

In terms of mid-range gaming for 2026, MediaTek wins on the performance side of things, whereas Snapdragon is still good when it comes to optimisation and consistency in performance.

Select Dimensity 8500 if you are looking forward to maximum gaming performance per rupee spent.

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Choose Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 if the phone offers better cooling, software support or gaming optimisation.

The most important point? Don't buy a gaming phone based on the processor name alone. A well-cooled phone with slightly slower silicon can deliver a better gaming experience than a faster chip trapped inside a poorly designed body.