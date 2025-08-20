Black Myth: Zhong Kui: The global gaming stage is shifting, and this time the spotlight isn’t on Silicon Valley or Tokyo but on China’s treasure trove of mythology. After Black Myth: Wukong stormed the charts in 2024, selling more than 20 million copies worldwide, developer Game Science is doubling down on Chinese folklore with its next ambitious project — Black Myth: Zhong Kui.

Unlike a straightforward sequel, Zhong Kui represents a strategic leap. It is China’s attempt to turn its vast cultural heritage into globally marketable intellectual property, blending blockbuster-level game design with centuries-old legend to challenge the dominance of Western and Japanese gaming giants.

ALSO READ: Online Gaming Bill 2025 Introduced: Govt Plans Blanket Ban On Money-Based Online Games, Boost To eSports A Turning Point for Chinese Gaming For years, China’s game industry was synonymous with mobile-first titles and free-to-play ecosystems driven by Tencent and others. But Wukong changed the narrative. Generating nearly $963 million in its first month, the game proved there’s an appetite for story-driven, AAA-quality projects rooted in cultural tradition.

Game Science wants to replicate that success by drawing from the legend of Zhong Kui, the fearsome ghost hunter of Chinese lore. The studio’s vision is to create something both universally appealing and unmistakably Chinese. Who Is Zhong Kui? Zhong Kui is one of Chinese mythology’s most recognisable figures — a demon-slayer with bulging eyes, a thick black beard, and a sword always at hand. According to legend, he was a brilliant scholar whose appearance barred him from office. After taking his own life, the underworld appointed him as King of Ghosts, destined to hunt demons and guard humanity.

In homes across China, paintings of Zhong Kui are still hung as protective charms. He represents more than brute force — he embodies justice, blending wrath with fairness. Some traditions even place him as one of the judges of the underworld, tying him to the same cosmic order defied by Sun Wukong in Journey to the West.

This mythological overlap hints that Game Science may be building not just a series, but a connected universe of Chinese legends. First Look at Gamescom At Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, host Geoff Keighley introduced Zhong Kui as the “ghost-catching god who wanders between Hell and Earth.” A cinematic teaser set the tone, showcasing Zhong Kui as both warrior and judge, though gameplay footage is still under wraps.