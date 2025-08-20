Meta is introducing a new AI-driven translation feature aimed at helping creators on Facebook and Instagram reach audiences beyond language barriers. The rollout starts with English and Spanish support, with more languages expected to be added soon. The company explained the purpose of the tool in a blog post, saying: “Today we’re expanding access to Meta AI translations, a free tool that, once enabled, automatically dubs and lip syncs your reels into another language. This helps you reach and better connect with audiences all over the world so you can grow a global following. With Meta AI translations, you can speak to viewers in their own language, opening up your content to new audiences that may not have found it accessible before.”

Once creators finish preparing a reel, they can activate the translation option under "Translate your voice with Meta AI." They can then decide whether to include lip syncing along with the dubbed audio. After publishing, the system automatically presents the translated version to viewers based on their preferred language settings, while still keeping the original reel intact.

Creators who want more control can opt to preview the translation before it goes live. This review option appears in notifications or within the Professional Dashboard, allowing them to approve or decline the AI-generated version without altering the original post.

Audience Settings and Transparency Viewers aren’t left out of the process. If someone prefers the unaltered version of a reel, they can disable translations by choosing “Don’t translate” from the audio and language settings. Meta will also make sure translated reels carry a clear label, letting audiences know the content was processed by Meta AI.