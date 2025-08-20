- By Prateek Levi
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Artificial intelligence is no longer a buzzword for the future—it's fast becoming a part of daily life. Whether it's writing and research or coding and image creation, AI software is now being bundled into budget-friendly plans for Indian users.
On Tuesday, August 19, OpenAI introduced its cheapest offering to date, the ChatGPT Go plan costing Rs 399 a month, obviously with the intention of going big among Indian users increasingly using AI for creativity and productivity.
ALSO READ: Realme P4 And P4 Pro Launched In India With Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Android 15, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 And More
But Go is only the entry point. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus, priced at Rs 1,999 per month, gives access to GPT-5, faster image creation, expanded memory and context for longer prompts, and even video generation via Sora. Add to that custom GPTs, Codex for AI-assisted coding, and advanced file/image uploads, and it’s easy to see why Plus is the more powerful option.
Of course, OpenAI is not alone in elbowing its way into India's burgeoning AI market. Google, xAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity are also launching their own high-end plans, so it's a crowded playing field. Here's what each one is offering:
ChatGPT Plus (Rs 1,999)
- Access to GPT-5
- Quicker and higher limit picture generation
- Increased memory and context for longer queries
- Sora video generation model
- Custom GPTs + Codex for coding assistance
Claude Pro (Rs 1,999)
- Access to more Claude models + unlimited projects
- In-depth research capabilities on challenging prompts
- Google Workspace integration
- Remote access of MCP + Claude Code for developers
Gemini Pro (Rs 1,950)
- Access to 2.5 Pro thinking model with Deep Research
- AI video creation using Veo 3 for movie-style storytelling
- Increased usage limits with Jules, Google's coding assistant
- Research tools through NotebookLM with greater audio and notes
- 2TB Google storage on Drive, Photos, and Gmail
Perplexity Pro (Rs 1,999)
- 10 times more citations in answers
- Perplexity Labs access for challenging projects
- No limits on file and photo uploads
- Image creation + restricted video AI access
- Comes with GPT-5 and Claude Sonnet 4
- Free 1-year subscription for Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers
SuperGrok (Rs 700)
- Access to Grok 4 and Grok 3
- Increased memory (128,000 tokens)
- Priority voice access
- Image creation through Imagine
- Grok friends Ani and Valentine
ALSOO READ: Online Gaming Bill 2025 Introduced: Govt Plans Blanket Ban On Money-Based Online Games, Boost To eSports
With all these options on the table, Indian users are spoilt for choice based on whether they prioritise affordability, research tools, coding assistance, or innovative features such as video and image creation. One thing, however, is certain: the AI subscription war in India has begun, and rivalry is only going to become more challenging.