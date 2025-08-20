Artificial intelligence is no longer a buzzword for the future—it's fast becoming a part of daily life. Whether it's writing and research or coding and image creation, AI software is now being bundled into budget-friendly plans for Indian users.

On Tuesday, August 19, OpenAI introduced its cheapest offering to date, the ChatGPT Go plan costing Rs 399 a month, obviously with the intention of going big among Indian users increasingly using AI for creativity and productivity.

But Go is only the entry point. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus, priced at Rs 1,999 per month, gives access to GPT-5, faster image creation, expanded memory and context for longer prompts, and even video generation via Sora. Add to that custom GPTs, Codex for AI-assisted coding, and advanced file/image uploads, and it’s easy to see why Plus is the more powerful option.