Garena Free Fire is still one of India's favourite battle royale games — a title that made its way to the top again following PUBG Mobile's ban. Its quick survival mode, seamless performance on mid-end phones, and even the option to connect gamers from all parts of the country have helped it remain a favourite among online gamers.

And if you're one of those players, have some good news — the newest Free Fire redeem codes for 26 October 2025 are live. They allow you to redeem premium rewards such as weapon skins, clothing, and emotes without costing you a single diamond.

Every Free Fire redeem code is a 12-character combination of letters and numbers officially published by Garena. They are like digital keys that trigger in-game rewards — ranging from costumes and emotes to exclusive weapon upgrades. The best part is that the rewards can be redeemed absolutely for free through the official redemption portal.

But the catch here is time. These codes last only for a brief period, so you'll need to use them before they expire.

Active Free Fire Redeem Codes (26 October 2025)

Here are the active codes that are currently working and can be tried today:

FF10-HG8K-R3B1

FFBH-9M0Q-ZXS8

FF7M-LP8H-O9W2

FF11-NJN5-YS3E

FF9Q-1JZ4-WPN8

FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

FFES-PORT-SKIN

FFPL-PQXX-9R8G

FFGC-7YTR-OPLK

FFRE-4MKA-6D8B

FFAW-SX8Z-1C3D

FFRB-9TQ2-PX4J

FFAV-9MN3-ZK6B

FFRC-5N8V-J2PL

FFCH-7XQ9-A2BW

(Note: Some of the codes might be specific to certain servers or regions. Use them as soon as possible.)

How to Redeem the Updated Codes

1. Visit the official website: reward.ff.garena.com.

2. Use your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, VK, or Twitter).

3. Type one of the 12-character codes into the provided box.

4. Press "Confirm" to send.

5. Look for rewards in your in-game mailbox after the code is accepted.

Guest accounts are not valid, so ensure your game is associated beforehand before redeeming.

Why These Updates Matter

Garena's redeem codes aren't so much promotional drops as part of what makes the Free Fire community tick and thrive. By providing gamers with consistent access to special rewards, Garena ensures all players—be they casual or pros—have something new to anticipate.