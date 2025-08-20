Google is taking steps towards replacing Google Assistant on Android phones with Gemini by the end of 2025, including enhancing Gemini Live - real-time conversations that offer more natural flow compared to standard chatbots - for this transition.

The latest update of Gemini Live brings with it a slimmer floating interface that takes up only part of the screen compared to its current full-screen form, making multitasking simpler for users.

Support for Google Apps via Extensions

The Gemini Live overlay now supports extensions for Google apps like Calendar, Keep, Maps, and Tasks. In this compact interface, users can view contextual cards—for instance, notes from Keep or directions in Maps—without leaving the app they’re using. Pixel Weather has also been spotted among the supported apps.