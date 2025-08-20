- By Alex David
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 12:16 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Google is taking steps towards replacing Google Assistant on Android phones with Gemini by the end of 2025, including enhancing Gemini Live - real-time conversations that offer more natural flow compared to standard chatbots - for this transition.
The latest update of Gemini Live brings with it a slimmer floating interface that takes up only part of the screen compared to its current full-screen form, making multitasking simpler for users.
Support for Google Apps via Extensions
The Gemini Live overlay now supports extensions for Google apps like Calendar, Keep, Maps, and Tasks. In this compact interface, users can view contextual cards—for instance, notes from Keep or directions in Maps—without leaving the app they’re using. Pixel Weather has also been spotted among the supported apps.
A Step Toward Smarter Multitasking
Currently, closing Gemini Live requires multiple back taps, often returning users to the home screen instead of the app they were using. The floating UI solves this problem by allowing quick resizing and easy return to background apps, making Gemini Live more practical for everyday use.
Still in Testing Phase
The feature was spotted in version 16.32.48 of the Google app by enabling hidden settings. While it’s not live for the public yet, Google has already been testing similar floating interfaces for the standard Gemini chatbot, suggesting that a wider rollout could be on the horizon.
