If you’ve been waiting to switch to a powerful smartphone without stretching your budget, the OnePlus 13R has just become a more tempting option. The phone is now available at a reduced price on Flipkart, giving buyers a chance to grab a flagship-level device at a mid-range cost.

OnePlus 13R Flipkart Deal The OnePlus 13R was priced at Rs 42,999 in India. Currently, on Flipkart, it is available for Rs 39,014 (at the time of writing this article). Customers paying with HDFC Bank credit or debit EMI transactions receive an additional discount of Rs 2,500, bringing the cost to under Rs 37,000.

The deal is further sweetened by Flipkart providing an exchange bonus to those giving up their existing smartphone, making it even cheaper. Upon checking the exchange rate discount with my own device, the price went down to Rs ₹32,969. It should be noted that the device was being exchanged under average condition, and the discount price may vary with the condition of the phone.

Image Credits: Flipkart Features That Stand Out The OnePlus 13R is performance and entertainment-orientated. It has a big 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO 4.1 AMOLED screen with an ultra-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness, perfect for gaming, movie-watching, or everyday use. The screen is also covered with Gorilla Glass 7i for added scratch and minor drop resistance.

Under the hood, the phone boasts Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with a humongous 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging — sufficient to see you through intense use without constant recharging. For photography, the OnePlus 13R comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear, featuring a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The front features a 16MP front camera for crisp video calls and social media photographs.