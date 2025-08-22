Honour has expanded its foldable lineup with the introduction of the Magic V Flip 2 in China. Positioned as the direct successor to last year’s Magic V Flip, the new model arrives with a larger battery, faster charging options, and a more advanced camera system.

Battery and Charging One of the most notable upgrades is the jump to a 5,500mAh battery — a sizeable increase from the 4,310mAh cell on the first-generation device. Honour supports this with 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging, giving users flexibility in how they power up.

ALSO READ: OpenAI To Open First India Office In New Delhi As ChatGPT Usage Soars Displays The foldable unfolds to reveal a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED main screen offering Full HD+ resolution, up to a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. On the outside, users get a 4-inch LTPO OLED cover display with similar refresh rate support and brightness levels of up to 3,600 nits, designed for quick interactions without flipping open the phone.

Performance and Software At its core, the Magic V Flip 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Buyers can choose configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device ships with MagicOS 9.0.1, based on Android 15.

Cameras Photography is a major highlight. Honour equips the handset with a 200-megapixel primary camera supported by optical image stabilisation, alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Inside the fold, there’s another 50-megapixel camera dedicated to selfies and video calls. Both sets of cameras can capture 4K video.

Design and Durability The phone remains lightweight at 193 g despite its bigger battery. When unfolded, it measures just 6.9 mm in thickness. Honour has also given the device IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water protection, while security is handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader.