Apple has released urgent software updates across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices to patch a critical vulnerability that was actively exploited in recent cyberattacks. The new versions — iOS 18.6.2, iPadOS 18.6.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.6.1 — arrive just weeks after iOS 18.6, which had already addressed 29 other security issues.

According to Apple, the flaw was linked to malicious image files that could cause memory corruption when opened. The company confirmed that the vulnerability was exploited in targeted attacks against a small number of users. Apple described it as part of a sophisticated campaign, and strongly urges all users to install the update immediately.

Compatible Devices

The iOS 18.6.2 update is available for iPhone XS and newer models. On the tablet side, iPadOS 18.6.2 supports:

iPad Pro (13-inch, 12.9-inch 3rd gen or later, 11-inch)

iPad Air (3rd gen and newer)

iPad mini (5th gen and newer)

iPad (7th gen and newer)



In addition, Apple has rolled out security patches for older devices and systems, including: