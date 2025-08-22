- By Prateek Levi
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Garena Free Fire Max players have a fresh batch of redeem codes to try out today. The latest set for August 22 unlocks exclusive rewards including limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
These codes are limited in both validity and redemptions. Each one usually works for around twelve hours and can only be used up to 500 times per day. That makes it crucial for players to redeem them quickly before they expire.
Why Redeem Codes Are Worth It
Redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to score premium items without spending diamonds. Rewards can range from Rebel Academy costumes to Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics that add flair to the game.
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 22
As listed by InsideSport, today’s active codes are:
FFM4X2HQWCVK
FFMTYKQPFDZ9
FFPURTQPFDZ9
FFNRWTQPFDZ9
NPTF2FWSPXN9
RDNAFV2KX2CQ
FF6WN9QSFTHX
FF4MTXQPFDZ9
FFMTYQPXFGX6
FFRSX4CYHXZ8
FFDMNQX9KGX2
FFSGT9KNQXT6
XF4S9KCW7KY2
FFPURTXQFKX3
FFYNCXG2FNT4
QWER89ASDFGH
BNML12ZXCVBN
CVBN45QWERTY
GFDS78POIUAS
JHGF01LKJHGF
FFMC2SJLZ3AW
FFDB-NTIL-PFS7
W0JJAFV3TU5E
MCPTFNXZF4TA
How to Redeem These Codes
1. Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.
2. Log in with your preferred account — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
3. Copy any of the above codes and paste it into the redemption text box.
4. Confirm, and your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail. Diamonds and gold are credited instantly.
Act Fast Before They Expire
Since the codes are capped and short-lived, redeeming them right away is the only way to secure your rewards. Missing the window means losing access to some of the rarest freebies in Free Fire Max.