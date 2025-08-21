Vivo Vision Explorer: Vivo has officially introduced its first mixed reality (MR) headset, the Vision Explorer Edition, in China. Designed to challenge the Apple Vision Pro, the headset comes packed with high-end hardware, including dual 8K Micro-OLED displays and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip. It runs on Vivo’s in-house OriginOS Vision, a platform tailored for MR, and sports a large front visor with a padded rear headband for comfort.

The Vision Explorer Edition promises advanced interaction methods like eye tracking and micro-gesture control. Weighing 398g, the headset measures 83mm in height and 40mm in thickness. Vivo also highlighted its Blue Ocean power management system, aimed at extending efficiency during use.

The headset offers dual binocular 8K (3,552 × 3,840 pixels) Micro-OLED panels, covering 94% of the P3 colour gamut with brightness support ranging from 100 to 1000 nits. It achieves an ultra-low latency of 13 ms, making interactions more seamless. Users get precise 1.5-degree eye tracking, 26-degree depth for micro-gesture recognition, and a wide 175-degree vertical interaction range.

For entertainment, it supports a 180-degree panoramic field of view, spatial audio, and even a virtual 120-inch cinema screen. It can record 3D videos, capture spatial photos, and handle multi-device casting—from PC and mobile games to immersive dome videos and multi-window productivity setups.

Some advanced functions, however, will require pairing with select Vivo smartphones.

Availability

Pricing and global launch plans are still under wraps. For now, the device is available for preorder at 12 authorised Vivo experience stores in China. The company confirmed more stores will open soon, expanding availability.

With this launch, Vivo positions the Vision Explorer Edition as a direct competitor not only to the Apple Vision Pro but also to Meta Quest 3 and Samsung’s upcoming XR headset.