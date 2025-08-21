Google Pixel 10 Series AI: Google hosted its Made by Google event yesterday, and it showcased the highly anticipated Google Pixel 10 Series smartphones, and again, the one thing that took centre stage was AI. With the debut of its latest flagships, it seems that Google has integrated AI deep within its ecosystem. It comes with several AI features that could seamlessly integrate with your everyday lifestyle. So let's dig in to what Google has in store for us this time in the realm of AI.

Tensor G5 and Gemini Nano Power the Shift At the core of Pixel 10 is Tensor G5, Google’s most advanced chip to date, developed with DeepMind. Unlike earlier versions, it’s built specifically to handle heavy AI tasks directly on the device. That means responses are faster, your data stays private, and you’re not as dependent on cloud processing.

Running on top is Gemini Nano, the smallest but most efficient version of Google's AI family. Together, they enable new features like Magic Cue and Voice Translate to run smoothly. On the Pro models, buyers also get a year of Google AI Pro, which includes access to Imagen 4 for photorealistic image creation and Veo 3 for cinematic-quality video.

Expressive Gemini Brings Personality to AI Voices AI voices often sound robotic, but Expressive Gemini aims to change that. You can adjust tone, pace, and style — calm and slow for clarity, playful for storytelling, or quick when you’re in a rush. It can even take on accents or character-like voices, making interactions feel more natural and less transactional.

Smarter Call Handling With Take a Message Missed calls no longer feel disruptive. With Take a Message, voicemails are instantly transcribed so you can read them on the spot. The phone even suggests follow-ups, like saving a reminder or draughting a reply. These notes sync with Call Notes, so key details — addresses, times, names — are always within reach.

Magic Cue Makes Assistance Smarter Magic Cue feels less like an assistant and more like a proactive partner. It can pull useful details from Gmail, Calendar, Messages, or even saved screenshots and present them exactly when you need them. If someone texts you about your flight, it automatically surfaces your itinerary. If you’re on a call, it quietly shows the same info on your screen.

It also powers the Daily Hub in Discover, offering a morning digest of your agenda, headlines, playlists, and even curated reading suggestions. All of this stays on-device, with full control over what data it can touch. Voice Translate Turns Calls Into Conversations One of Pixel 10’s biggest leaps is real-time voice translation. You can call someone who doesn’t speak your language and still hold a natural conversation, with each person’s voice preserved in translation. English becomes Japanese in your own voice, and Japanese comes back as English in theirs. At launch, it works across 11 languages, with more coming soon.

Gemini Live Adds Real-Time Guidance Gemini Live, which debuted last year, now takes a big step forward. Share your camera view or screen, and it won’t just describe what it sees—it’ll guide you. Setting up new gear? Gemini can point to the right button. Lost in an app? It can highlight exactly where to tap.

The feature is rolling out first on Pixel 10 and will later expand to other Android devices and iOS. What makes it more powerful now is deeper integration with Google apps like Calendar, Keep, Tasks, Messages, Phone, and Maps. That means you could ask it to reschedule a meeting or reroute your navigation mid-conversation, all without switching screens.

NotebookLM Becomes Part of Pixel NotebookLM, Google’s research assistant, now links directly with Pixel apps. Screenshots or recordings you capture can be dropped into a notebook, where Gemini organises and summarises them into themes, notes, or study questions. It’s especially handy for students and professionals managing lots of information.

Pixel Journal Brings AI to Reflection Pixel Journal integrates journaling into the phone experience. Instead of just giving you a blank page, it suggests prompts, encourages reflection, and can highlight recurring themes over time. Entries are private and secure, with options to lock them behind authentication.

Gboard Gains AI Writing Tools Gboard is also getting smarter. Beyond autocorrect, you can now reframe text in different tones — more professional, more casual, or even humorous. You can also use voice commands like “make it more polite”, and it rewrites instantly.

Recorder App Turns Into a Pocket Studio The Recorder app takes a creative leap. Hum a melody, and it can generate a complete musical track in the style you choose — whether that’s hip-hop, pop, jazz, or lo-fi. It’s a simple way to capture ideas and turn them into full compositions.