Apple iPhone 17 Series: The flagship smartphone race is in its full swing right now, and by far we have seen many handset manufacturers drop their top-tier devices, like Samsung with its S25 series, Google with the Pixel 10 series, Oppo with its Find X8 and Vivo with the X200 Ultra, just to name a few. Now all eyes are on Apple, which is expected to drop its next in line flagship devices next month, somewhere in September, if Apple decides to follow its conventional timeline.

There are many rumours out there right now parading the internet about what the latest flagships by Apple could deliver this time. From an upgraded and revamped camera bar design to software, colour scheme and other hardware changes, the rumour mill is continuously churning out details of what could be.

The latest leak gives us a sneak peek into what one can argue is one of the most used accessories for a smartphone, the cover/case of the iPhone. According to a post by a popular tipster, @MajinBuOfficial, on X, the iPhone 17 series will see an all-new version of TechWoven cases.

Here are the new TechWoven Cases for iPhone 17



What Is A TechWoven Case? It looks like Apple is trying to cover up for what it did with the FineWoven cases. It could be trying to revolutionise the accessory market with this new innovation and put some sand on the shortcomings of its previous FineWoven design. These new cases could become the new standard if the leaks are at all true.

These cases are said to feature a durable fabric-like texture with a clean, minimalist design. The material is designed to resist daily wear, scratches, and light impacts, while also aligning with Apple’s push for more sustainable accessories. Expected Colour Options If at all true, you can expect the TechWoven cases, which will be available across all iPhone 17 models, in five colours: black, brown, blue, green, and purple. Epected Features Early details point to a few practical touches. The cases are likely to include two lanyard cutouts for easier carrying, MagSafe compatibility for wireless charging and add-ons, and a non-slip surface for a better grip. Image Credits: @MajinBuOfficial Alongside the durability angle, one detail that keeps surfacing is support for lanyards. The cases shown in leaks appear to have small holes in the bottom corners, hinting at the option to attach one. While the packaging seen so far is reportedly a replica, it’s said to mirror what Apple is actually preparing.

If that box design does reflect the final product, it suggests Apple could be adding a “Crossbody Strap” accessory — essentially a longer lanyard worn across the body. Carrying your phone this way has become increasingly common as a style choice, but it also offers some practicality, making it less likely for your iPhone to be easily dropped or snatched.

Time's Up For FineWoven Cases, But Why? This was definitely not a masterstroke by Apple, and these cases have faced a lot of criticism, even though they were marketed as an eco-friendly alternative to leather, but they fell short of amusing the public. The reasons? It had poor durability and would get scratch marks easily, and one of the biggest issues was wear and tear of the product that showed up too soon even after minimal usage. These criticisms must have prompted the Cupertino-based tech giant to reconsider its decisions.